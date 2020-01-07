Greenhouse Treatment Center Hosting Continuing Education Events for Local Mental Health and Medical Professionals

/EIN News/ -- GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, is now hosting continuing education events featuring medical experts in the community. The facility’s continuing education series will be a monthly occurrence and attendees earn one CEU credit.



“The disease of addiction can be found in nearly every sector of healthcare,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Centers. “Hosting these continuing education events for our professional peers will only benefit the community.”

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community.

The next CEU event will take place at Greenhouse Recovery Center on Friday, January 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CDT, and lunch will be provided. Presenter Scott Smith, M.A., LPC, CHT, EMDR, will speak about EMDR and its various uses. EMDR is commonly known for being a treatment tool for managing and/or neutralizing the symptoms of PTSD, but as it has evolved, the field of counseling has found EMDR to have more utility than originally thought.

For more information, or to RSVP to the event, please RSVP here .

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers family of treatment centers. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.GreenhouseTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.

