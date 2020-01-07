5G Americas Elects AT&T’s Igal Elbaz as Chairman

Jim Nevelle of Ericsson re-elected as Treasurer

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Americas, the industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, announced today that Igal Elbaz , Senior Vice President Wireless Technology and Experience Delivery of AT&T has been elected to serve as the Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors for 2020. The 5G Americas Board has also re-elected Jim Nevelle , Vice President of Kathrein Mobile Communications – now a part of Ericsson, to serve as the organization’s Treasurer.



"We are privileged to have Igal Elbaz serve in the 5G Americas leadership position as Chairman of the Board. Igal brings extensive experience in wireless technology and is a key visionary in the industry,” said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas. “The industry is at a critical time as 5G progresses and our association looks forward to having Igal as Chairman in 2020.”

Igal Elbaz oversees the architecture and design of the wireless network, wireline access, mobility services, wireless device technology and tools for AT&T. He is also responsible for the mobility and digital delivery teams as well as the AT&T domestic and global Foundries.

Elbaz remarked, “I am honored to serve as the Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors for 2020. The association continues to play a pivotal role in technical and regulatory policy recommendations that shape our industry. The 5G industry is entering an extremely exciting era of innovation and I look forward to working with other Board members to carry on the great work of this organization.”

Jim Nevelle, Vice President of Kathrein Mobile Communications – now a part of Ericsson, was re-elected as 5G Americas’ Treasurer. Jim has more than 20 years of experience in the mobile industry and previously served as the President and CEO at Kathrein USA. He was responsible for Kathrein’s strategy and development of wireless infrastructure, including mobile communication antennas, broadcast solutions, connected car solutions, and radio frequency products for North America.

Nevelle commented, “It’s great to continue serving as Treasurer for 5G Americas in 2020. 5G is a commercial reality and this is an increasingly crucial time for the industry as it moves to support new applications that are enabled by this tremendous next generation technology.”

5G Americas' Board of Governors members include AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Ericsson, Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., Sprint, T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica and WOM.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization's mission is to advocate for and foster the advancement and full capabilities of LTE wireless technologies and their evolution to 5G, throughout the ecosystem's networks, services, applications and wirelessly connected devices in the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at www.5gamericas.org or Twitter @5GAmericas.

Follow our news on Twitter at @5GAmericas and Facebook at www.facebook.com/5gamericas .

Contact:

5G Americas

Viet Nguyen

Viet.Nguyen@5gamericas.org

+1 206 218 6393



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.