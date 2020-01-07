Shedir Pharma, an Italian Health and Wellness Company, is the Brightest Star

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shedir Pharma, one of Italy’s major pharmaceutical companies, is named after the star Shedir, which is the brightest in the Cassiopeia constellation.

The company, which has developed more than 250 products, certainly has become a star in the pharmaceutical industry.

“We concentrate on nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and medical devices,” said Mr. Ivan Ianieri, Export Manager for Shedir Pharma. “The coming year will be especially bright for us. We are entering the U.S. market with several of our most popular nutraceuticals.”

Shedir Pharma plans to bring several dietary supplements, which are all lactose-and gluten-free, to the American consumer:

Refluward Stick Packs, which contains an innovative mixture of vegetable ingredients, targets stomach problems.

Medargan Flato and Medargan Plus Coated Tablets, which are for excessive flatulence and the digestive system.

Forprost 400 BETA, which is a prostate supplement for men.

“Our company separates itself from the competition by our dedication to innovative and cutting-edge formulas,” Mr. Ianieri said. “Many of our supplements are patented, which means you will not find our formulas in other products.”

Mr. Ianieri said the management team at Shedir Pharma have proven experience in the pharmaceutical sector.

“Because of our collective experience, we are sensitive to the needs of the consumer, doctor, and pharmacist,” he added.

Shedir Pharma also is committed to quality standards, which is why it follows rigorous GMP manufacturing standards to ensure the efficacy and safety of the supplements. The company operates with a Quality Management System in compliance with ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards for the design, production, and marketing of food supplements, cosmetics, and medical devices.

“We gladly follow all these quality guidelines because of our dedication to the people who use our products,” Mr. Ianieri said. “We develop products to give people a better life. We bring health to their fingertips.”

For more information, visit shedirpharma.com.

