Aligos Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), today announced that CEO Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis (room Elizabethan C) in San Francisco, CA.



A webcast of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will remain available for 30 days at the following link: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/hc20/sessions/30482-aligos-therapeutics/webcast

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the development of targeted therapies for hepatologic diseases and viral infections, including chronic hepatitis B (CHB), nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), which collectively affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its workforce has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of best-in-class molecules.

Please visit www.aligos.com for more information.

Media Contact

Amy Jobe, Ph.D.

LifeSci Public Relations

+1 212 915 2575

ajobe@lifescipublicrelations.com



