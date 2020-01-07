Apollos University and American Education Group (AEG) Announce Malaysian Muslim Scholarship Program

Apollos University Logo Dr. Scott Eidson, President, Apollos University American Education Group (AEG)

Apollos University is entering the Malaysian education market and offering scholarships to Muslim Malaysians to celebrate this undertaking.” — Dr. Scott Eidson

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apollos University is an academic institution of higher learning that is dedicated to the principle of providing the highest quality education at an affordable tuition rate for students who seek to increase their career advancement opportunities and enhance their leadership skills. Our programs are built on a foundation of knowledge transfer, application of knowledge, critical thinking, and research skills. Apollos’ programs are offered worldwide through an online, distance learning methodology designed to meet the needs of the global student while providing individualized service to our students.As evidence of its commitment to Malaysia, Apollos University is proud to announce it signed an Educational Partner Program (EPP) agreement with the American Education Group (AEG) located in Johor Malaysia and the two organizations have joined together to offer professional development programs. AEG and its educational partners, such as the Apollos University and Madison Education Group (MEG) , are changing lives and preparing leaders for success in Malaysia. AEG does this by offering cutting-edge certificate programs and workshops in English language, business, and information technology which are designed to strengthen the student’s futures and equip them with critical skills and knowledge that help place them in the top of their professions.In keeping with its mission, Apollos University held a Graduation and Honor Ceremony in the Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel on 12 November 2019. The focus of the ceremony was to celebrate Apollos’ entrance into the Malaysian education market. Dr. Scott Eidson, President of Apollos stated, “Apollos University is entering the Malaysian education market and offering scholarships to Muslim Malaysians to celebrate this undertaking.”During the ceremony, Apollos graduated students and honored other individuals for their contributions to society as well as scientific contributions. The students and honorees came from Malaysia and various parts of Southeast Asia. Datuk Tee Siew Kiong and his wife were honored guest and Dato Jordan Ng Jui Sia provided the Keynote Speech discussing the need for quality education and how the local government is working to improve the foundations of education within their countries.During the celebration, Dr. Paul Eidson presented a highlight of the program by introducing the new Malaysian Muslim Scholarship Program as part of the entrance of Apollos University into the Malaysian educational arena. The scholarship program is designed for Malaysian Muslims that want to attend Apollos and study online in one of the undergraduate or graduate level programs. Dr. Eidson outlined who is eligible to apply for the scholarships and the specific requirements to be considered.Scholarship Degree Programs: (1) Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA), (2) Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT), (3) Master of Business Administration (MBA), and (4) Master of Science in Organizational Management (MSOM).Scholarships:• One 100% scholarship for each listed degree program.• One 50% scholarship for each listed degree program.• E-textbooks are also provided without cost for all awarded scholarships.• Winners will be announced March 15, 2020.Requirements:• Must be a Muslim Malaysian citizen that is at least 18 years old.• Apply to the applicable degree program at https://apollos.edu/account/register.aspx and complete the Orientation Program by March 1, 2020.• Complete and email a 2-page typed double spaced essay (Times New Roman 12 pitch) describing “Why I want to study at Apollos University and what I plan to do after graduation”. Email completed essay to info@apollos.edu with subject line “2020 Malaysian Scholarship” by March 1, 2020.For more information contact: info@apollos.edu



