COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE (CAI) INTRODUCES THE ORGANIZATION’S 2020 PRESIDENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, VA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading authority in community association governance, education, and management, welcomes attorney Ursula K. Burgess, a shareholder at Rees Broome in Tysons Corner, Va., and a fellow in CAI’s College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL) as its 2020 president.

Burgess has been representing community associations in Virginia and Maryland for more than 20 years, working with association clients to amend governing documents, address fair housing issues, and bring delinquent assessments under control. She has received the President’s Award, Volunteer of the Year, Committee Chair of the Year, and Rising Star awards from CAI’s Washington Metropolitan Chapter. She began her term as CAI's president on Jan. 1, leading the 15-member Board of Trustees and CAI's three membership representation groups that work on behalf of homeowner volunteer leaders, community association managers, and business partners. James H. Dodson IV, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM, is currently serving as CAI’s president-elect.

As president, Burgess will emphasize ways that community associations can promote civility among all residents, homeowner volunteer leaders, and the business professionals that assist associations.

“As community associations continue to play a pivotal role in the housing market worldwide, it’s important to respect each person’s opinions. Simple things like kindness, mutual respect, and trust demonstrate a culture of civility,” says Burgess. “Community associations are an excellent example of people from all backgrounds living together with shared responsibilities. The most successful communities are places where residents listen, respect one another, and thrive by working together to achieve the same goal.”

2020 BOARD OF TRUSTEES

President

Ursula K. Burgess, Esq. — Rees Broome PC — Tysons Corner, Va.

President-elecT

James H. Dodson IV, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM — Ewa by Gentry Community Assn. — Ewa Beach, Hawaii

immediate past President

Cat Carmichael, CMCA, PCAM — Strategy 1 2 3 — San Clemente, Calif.

Lisa Cox, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM — Sienna Plantation Associations — Missouri City, Texas

Jeevan J. D’Mello, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM — Zenesis Corporation — Dubai, UAE

Kevin Hirzel, Esq. — Hirzel Law PLC — Farmington, Mich.

Lincoln W. Hobbs, Esq. — Hobbs & Olson | Carpenter Hazlewood — Salt Lake City, Utah

Julia Holland, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — City Property Management — Surprise, Ariz.

Pat A. King — Beaumont, Calif.

Joel W. Meskin, Esq., CIRMS — McGowan Program Administrators — Fairview Park, Ohio

Peter B. Miller, RS — Miller-Dodson Associates — Annapolis, Md.

Janet L. Newcomb — Huntington Beach, Calif.

Melissa Ramsey, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — FirstService Residential — Reno, Nev.

Vishnu Sharma, CPA, CFE — Sharma & Associates Inc. — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jessica Towles, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Lieberman Management Services Inc. — Elk Grove Village, Ill.

2020 Membership Representation Groups

2020 Business Partners Council

CHAIR

Peter B. Miller, RS — Miller-Dodson Associates — Annapolis, Md.

CHAIR-ELECT

Vishnu Sharma, CPA, CFE — Sharma & Associates Inc. — Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jennifer Agravat — Asphalt Restoration Technology — Orlando, Fla.

Michael Almonrode — Advanced Technology Group Inc. — Richardson, Texas

Michael Berg, CMCA, CIRMS — Berg Insurance Agency — Lake Forest, Calif.

Margaret M. Chase, Esq. — Higgins Benjamin PLLC — Greensboro, N.C.

Cindy Dunlop — Cogent Bank — Jacksonville, Fla.

Cynthia A. Jones, Esq. — Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons PA — Charlotte, N.C.

Jessica Knutsen — USI Insurance Services — Falls Church, Va.

Jennifer Nevins, CMCA — DW Smith Associates LLC — Wall Township, N.J.

Ashley Nichols, Esq. — Cornerstone Law Firm PC — Denver, Colo.

Sara Ross, Esq. — Chadwick, Washington, Moriarty, Elmore & Bunn PC — Fairfax, Va.

2020 Community Association Managers Council

CHAIR

Jessica Towles, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Lieberman Management Services Inc. — Elk Grove Village, Ill.

CHAIR-ELECT

Melissa Ramsey, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — FirstService Residential — Reno, Nev.

BOT REPRESENTATIVES

Lisa Cox, CMCA, AMS, LSM, PCAM — Sienna Plantation Associations — Missouri City, Texas

Julia Holland, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — City Property Management — Surprise, Ariz.

Pamela D. Bailey, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Chaparral Management Company Inc., AAMC — Houston, Texas

Delores Ferguson, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — CCMC — Scottsdale, Ariz.

Staci M. Gelfound, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Association Integrated Management Services LLC — Gaithersburg, Md.

Melissa Guyott, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Ponderosa Community Management — Spokane, Wash.

Thomas Judson, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Bella Vista Village Property Owners Association — Bella Vista, Ark.

Kanani Kaopua, PCAM — Hawaiian Properties Ltd. — Honolulu, Hawaii

Nicholas J. Mazzarella, CMCA, LSM, PCAM — Associa—Community Management Corporation — Chantilly, Va.

Kirk Watilo, LSM, PCAM — North Tustin, Calif.

LaTonya Young-Clayborne, CMCA, AMS, PCAM — Wardman Tower — Baltimore, Md.

Kelly Zibell, AMS, PCAM — Associa Northern California-Stockton — Roseville, Calif.

2020 Homeowner Leaders Council

CHAIR

Pat A. King — Beaumont, Calif.

CHAIR-ELECT

Janet L. Newcomb — Huntington Beach, Calif.



Sally L. Balson — Hunt Club Condominium Inc. — Madison, Wis.

Steve Kroll — Fairways at Livingston — Livingston, N.J.

Suzanne Mark — Saw Creek Estates Community Association — East Stroudsburg, PA

Cheryl Palent — Renaissance at Raritan Valley Master Association — Somerset, N.J.

Jamie Rodriguez — Waterford Lakes Tract N-7 Neighborhood Association Inc. — Orlando

About Community Associations Institute

Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the nearly 350,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With nearly 45,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @caisocial. ​​

# # #

Attachment

Amy Repke Community Associations Institute 703-970-9239 arepke@caionline.org



