Biologics Consulting Expands Management Team with the Addition of Kenneth P. Guito, MBA as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biologics Consulting, a full-service regulatory and product development consulting firm for biologics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, announced today that Kenneth P. Guito, MBA was hired as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) following a 35-year career in the Biotech/Biopharmaceutical Industry. Mr. Guito’s broad career experience spans Operations, Corporate and Business Development, and Research and Development (R&D).



Prior to joining Biologics Consulting, Mr. Guito worked with Sanofi Pasteur Inc. in many roles (1990-2015). Most recently, he served as General Manager at Sanofi-Topaz, Inc., a subsidiary company, where he was responsible for financial and operational activities for the company, including guiding the company’s first product through development, to FDA approval and commercialization.

Prior to this role, he held senior level positions in Corporate and Business Development where he was responsible for the evaluation of in-licensing and M&A opportunities, and the execution of transactions. In 1990, he began his career at Sanofi Pasteur in R&D where he held senior leadership positions in Clinical Affairs, Product Development and Regulatory Affairs. During his tenure in R&D, he was a principal force in bringing nine small and large molecule products through development to commercial success.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Guito was with Schering Corporation where he held the position of Sr. Director Clinical Affairs working as part of a team that licensed Alfa-2b interferon for chronic Hepatitis B and C; he began his career at Schering as a Sr. Scientist in Parasitology.

“Ken’s scientific and business acumen will be invaluable in expanding our services and meeting the needs of our customers and stakeholders,” commented Norman W. Baylor, PhD, President and CEO of Biologics Consulting. “Ken and I worked many years across the table during my tenure at FDA and his at Sanofi, and I am very excited to now have the opportunity to work together with Ken on the same team. We both share a common goal of advancing public health by providing the best clinical, regulatory and manufacturing support to the regulated industry, NGOs and academic institutions.”

About Biologics Consulting ( www.biologicsconsulting.com )

Biologics Consulting Group, Inc. is a full-service regulatory and product development consulting firm for biologics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Founded in 1993, Biologics Consulting has built a record of achievement, assisting clients worldwide with nonclinical, and clinical, product development and regulatory compliance challenges.





