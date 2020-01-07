NetworkNewsWire to Serve as Official Newswire and Platinum Sponsor alongside InvestorBrandNetwork for NobleCon16

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NetworkNewsWire, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its sponsorship of and participation in NobleCon16, an emerging growth investor conference hosted by Noble Capital Markets , taking place Feb. 16-18, 2020, at the new Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. NetworkNewsWire will be in attendance as the official newswire and a platinum sponsor of the conference, in addition to heightening the event’s online visibility via thousands of downstream partners and the InvestorBrandNetwork .



“As NobleCon continues to grow, we have worked hard to ensure greater opportunities for the guests and companies attending our yearly conferences,” says Mark Pinvidic, managing partner of Noble Capital Markets “We are very pleased to collaborate with NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork for NobleCon16, our 16th annual emerging growth conference. Their impressive news coverage, direct connections with large investor audiences and outstanding array of communication services will provide valuable exposure for this year’s attending companies.”

“Our team is excited to partner with Noble Capital Markets to provide coverage of NobleCon16. As a leading financial news outlet, content distributor and provider of corporate communications solutions, we take great pride in shining the spotlight on emerging companies,” says Jonathan Keim, communications director for NetworkNewsWire and InvestorBrandNetwork. “NobleCon16 provides a prime opportunity to do just that and bring attention to the companies that will be participating in the conference. We look forward to leveraging our robust network of downstream partners and investor-oriented brands on behalf of NobleCon and its participants.”

NobleCon16 will take place at the luxurious, newly constructed Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which is a jaw-dropping venue boasting incredible accommodations and amenities, including 19 high-end restaurants; 20 bars and lounges; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience featuring swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding; the 42,000-square-foot Rock Spa; a lush, Bora Bora-style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a first-of-its-kind, 450-foot guitar-shaped tower at the center of the resort. In the midst of these opulent surroundings, conferencegoers attending NobleCon16 will enjoy invigorating panel discussions, valuable one-on-one meetings, endless networking opportunities, an exciting after-party and much more.

NobleCon16 is an exclusive event, with attendance limited to 1,000 guests and 125 emerging growth public companies in order to preserve the intimate atmosphere NobleCon events have become noted for. As a way to enhance awareness of the emerging growth companies attending, NobleCon will provide worldwide access by livestreaming the conference on Channelchek.com , an investor data and news portal operated by Noble Capital Markets.

For additional information about NobleCon16, including registration details, visit https://nobleconference.com/sixteen#home .

About Noble Capital Markets

Noble Capital Markets (“Noble”) is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. As a FINRA and SEC licensed broker dealer Noble provides institutional-quality equity research, merchant and investment banking, wealth management and order execution services. In 2005 Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade. In 2018 Noble launched www.channelchek.com - a new investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries. Channelchek is tailored to meet the needs of self-directed investors and financial professionals. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 6,000 emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with growing content including webcasts, podcasts, and balanced news.

About InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over 14+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of 1+ million social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of Client Partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

