Green Circle Growers is Live with 3Gtms Transportation Management System

3Gtms’ data visibility, optimization and rate management drive more than $1M in cost savings for one of the largest greenhouses in North America

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of Tier 1 transportation management software, announced that Green Circle Growers is live with its 3G-TM transportation management system (TMS). Green Circle Growers, one of the largest greenhouses in North America with more than 100 acres of indoor growing space, also leverages 3G-TM for its dedicated fleet and sister company, Fresh2U Transportation.



Intuitively designed for logistics planners, 3G-TM manages the full order-to-cash process in real time and within a single system. Optimization was particularly important to Green Circle, which sought to better manage its annual 7,200 multi-stop full truckloads and 20,000 stops. With 3G-TM, Green Circle leverages a sophisticated, built-in optimization engine that handles complex constraints and data changes to determine the best plan that can be realistically executed. 3G-TM has already delivered “dramatic” increases in trailer utilization, from 76.4 percent to approximately 80 percent utilization, saving the company about $600,000 in freight costs solely from utilization improvements. In addition, Green Circle has savings approximately $815,000 thanks to clearer freight data and smarter carrier selections.

The company is also committed to being a good steward of the environment throughout its operations, which is supported by the optimization improvements that came with 3G-TM. By improving how much product is put on trailers, Green Circle is using fewer trucks, less fuel, and producing fewer emissions – to the tune of 288 fewer loads and about $520,000 in savings.

3G-TM’s automatic handling of constraints and dynamic data has enabled Green Circle to slash the amount of rework needed if conditions change after a load is built. “I’ve been in the industry for 25 years and I especially wanted a TMS that could deliver on its promises of optimization, and we’ve seen that with 3G-TM,” said Mark Underwood, director of logistics at Green Circle Growers and who oversees Fresh2U. “We also appreciate the fact that the TMS can grow as we grow the Green Circle Growers business and Fresh2U Transportation. Whatever our plans, our partners on the 3Gtms team have never said ‘We don’t know how to do that.’”

“Some in the transportation industry are skeptical about cost-saving claims around optimization, because TMS systems that were built years ago never delivered on their promises,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. “Green Circle Growers understood that our TMS is built on an entirely different architecture, and because of this they’re able to achieve incredible cost-saving and improved customer service, which makes 3G-TM a competitive differentiator for them.”

About 3Gtms, LLC

3Gtms, LLC is the fastest growing Tier 1 transportation management system (TMS) provider and is committed to giving mid-to-large shippers and logistics service providers a competitive advantage through technology. Whether you move $5 million or $5 billion in freight, the 3G-TM solution seamlessly manages the full transportation lifecycle, including transportation planning and optimization, execution and settlement, empowering customers to make better shipping decisions while meeting their service goals. 3Gtms’ reputation for being a trusted partner is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the TMS industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .

About Green Circle Growers

Green Circle Growers is one of the largest greenhouses in North America with more than 100 acres of indoor growing space. A family owned business for more than 50 years, it provides retailers across the U.S. with a continuously expanding portfolio of indoor plants such as seasonal crops, tropicals, foliage and succulents. For more, visit www.greencirclegrowers.com .

Media Contact Paula Heikell 3Gtms, LLC 952.913.0188 PHeikell@3gtms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.