LogistiCare Employees Establish New Record of Giving During 10th Annual Gobble Up Hunger Food and Clothing Drive

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation broker, today announced that staff at 19 LogistiCare l Circulation locations throughout the U.S. once again exhibited their generosity during the 2019 Gobble Up Hunger food and clothing drive, shattering the previous one-year collection record in the process.

In sum, LogistiCare employees collected and donated nearly 71,000 food and clothing items for distribution to people in need through local churches, rescue missions, soup kitchens and shelters. The total surpasses the previous company record of 52,000 items collected last year and brings the number of food products and clothing donated over the program’s last five years to more than one quarter million.

“We are grateful to LogistiCare’s employees for thinking of others this holiday season,” said John Roberts, Executive Director of Mountain Mission, Charleston, WV. “The people we serve are among the most vulnerable and the efforts of the company’s staff are vital to helping us feed and clothe families in the greatest need.”

To help boost interest in the program and increase donations, LogistiCare’s operations center teams engage in a very friendly competition each year to determine which collects the largest number of items per employee during the Gobble Up Hunger campaign.

Employees in Savannah, GA. (the “Savannah Sisters”) won the title by collecting 122 food and clothing items per employee. They were followed by the Charleston, WV. team (the “Charleston Champions”); 73 items per employee donated, and Norton, VA. employees (the “IncrEDIBLES); 60 items collected per employee. Norton’s team were the two-time defending champions and, no doubt, will be looking to reclaim their crown in 2020 amid increasing stiff competition.

“I couldn’t be more proud to work with people that are truly caring and selfless,” said Daniel Greenleaf, chief executive officer. “This effort and other community outreach programs in which they volunteer throughout the year are extensions of the work they do every day in providing vital non-emergency medical transportation services to millions across the country. Their compassion for the less fortunate shows through in everything they do both personally and professionally, and I am deeply appreciative.”

In addition to the collection competition, company teams also engaged in a contest to see which could come up with the most creative design for office collection boxes. Bragging rights for that honor went to the “Okie Duds and Grub” team in Oklahoma City, OK. Their winning entry included a train of collection boxes known as the “Chew Chew Express,” and another collection bin featuring a Cat in the Hat motif.

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq:PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. The Company's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. The Company is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. LogistiCare consistently maintains a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while annually managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, www.logisticare.com and www.circulation.com.

