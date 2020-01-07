SNAIDERO USA’S ELEGANTE BESPOKE RIQUADRO SIDEBOARD SYSTEM WINS 2019 GOOD DESIGN™ AWARD

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEGANTE Bespoke RIQUADRO - Snaidero USA’s luxury sideboard system designed by renowned Italian design studio, Mario Mazzer Architects - is a winner of the 2019 GOOD DESIGN™; the prestigious award bestowed by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

RIQUADRO is the first freestanding furniture piece in the company’s product line and is President, Dario Snaidero’s dream project come true.

For decades, Snaidero USA has been the exclusive North-American distributor of Snaidero’s Italian luxury kitchen cabinets and, recently, it has also begun to import Italian baths and closet systems. Mr. Snaidero has long wanted to add a product conceived and developed exclusively by Snaidero USA – yet still made in Italy, with the quality that comes with it - to meet the demands of luxury home furniture buyers in the Americas. “I am very proud of this award”, says Dario. “Our kitchen designs have won many GOOD DESIGN™ awards over the years but this is the first non-kitchen product to get this recognition and the very first product developed entirely by Snaidero USA, in our first ever collaboration with the talented Mario Mazzer Architects.”

With RIQUADRO, interior designers, architects, and their clients can configure modern sideboards, highboards, and storage units that have at once a very light look and an undeniable architectural presence. Thanks to its high-quality finishes and wide range of modularities, the system gives the customer the freedom to design the units that will best suit their home, both functionally and aesthetically.

Each unit includes a brushed anodized aluminum frame in one of three finishes, and doors and sides in durable, fracture-safe glass finishes with different degrees of transparency (accentuated by remote-controlled LED lights fitted on the internal shelves). The resulting effect helps RIQUADRO function both as elegant partition and connecting element between different areas of the home.

To complete the aesthetic, the customer can select among a series of precious materials including marble, ceramic, lacquer, and nine exclusive woods (all CARB II compliant). The chosen combination will determine the type of ambiance RIQUADRO creates.

The height of the unit, its base, and number of shelves are all customizable within the range of available options. The units can also be complemented with a single or double drawer with versatile compartments.

###

About Snaidero USA

For decades, Snaidero USA has been the exclusive distributor of Snaidero’s Italian luxury kitchen cabinets in the Americas and today, it is the leader in North American imports of European kitchen cabinets. Through a retail network of 20 showrooms, the family-owned and -operated company offers affluent and ultra-affluent homeowners the best of made-in-Italy kitchen cabinetry, designed by world-renown architects and designers such as Pininfarina, Massimo Iosa Ghini, and Michele Marcon. The kitchens, which have gathered a total of 33 international design awards (including 17 GOOD DESIGN™), are made with eco-friendly and non-toxic materials through production processes with limited impact towards the environment. Recently, Snaidero USA added the ELEGANTE Bespoke and Living collections to the Snaidero kitchen offering. The new collections include a line of ultra-luxury kitchen cabinetry designed exclusively for the Americas, plus high-end bathroom vanities, the Riquadro luxury storage systems, closet systems, and internal doors. All products are made in Italy.

Snaidero USA also supplies cabinetry for the luxury multi-housing industry, partnering with top developers like Howard Hughes Corporation, Fortune International Group, Turnberry, AEG, ASPAC Developments and the CMC Group, for over 200 projects completed to date. For more information, please visit www.snaidero-usa.com. Follow @Snaiderousa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mario Mazzer Architects

Mario Mazzer Architects, founded in 1980 by architect Mario Mazzer, today is composed of architects, engineers and interior designers carrying out projects in furniture design, interior design, architecture and urban planning.

MMA offers a tailored service to his clients: from the conception to the finished product. Each venture requires a strategic reflection and Mario Mazzer personally takes care of every minute detail.

Mazzer is a member of ADI (Associazione per il Disegno Industriale) and BEDA (Bureau of European Design Associations), his works have been exposed in museums and design expositions and in 2004 he has been included in “The Design encyclopedia” of MoMA New York.

He contributes to the architectural and design cultural debate giving lectures and conferences all over the world.

Mario Mazzer Architects has been awarded numerous prizes, both in architecture and in product design, including Good Design Award, IF Award, Red Dot Design Award, Big See Product Design Award, International Grandesign Award, Young & Design Award, ID Annual Design Review, Riabita, Architizer Awards, American Architecture Prize, World Architecture Award.

MMA projects have been published on the most important national and international magazines including: AD Italy, AD France, AD Germany, DDN Design Diffusion, Domus, Elle Decor, Frame, Interni, Intramuros, Ottagono Riabita, Wallpaper, RUM, Vogue Casa, The Plan and more.

Attachment

Anna Paola Snaidero Snaidero USA 3105168499 apsnaidero@snaidero-usa.net Denise Rodriguez Snaidero USA 3105168499 drodriguez@snaidero-usa.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.