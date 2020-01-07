Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas and TomTom Collaborate on a Proof of Concept for Developing Next-Gen Smart Navigation Solution

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. and TomTom ( TOM2 ), the location technology specialist, today announced that they are collaborating on a proof of concept for the development of a new real-time hazard service for navigation and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).



Through the collaboration, the companies will combine technological strengths to deliver real-time updates on the location of road hazards, detected by Hitachi Automotive Systems’ vehicle sensors, ECU (Engine Control Unit) and on-board DNN (Deep Neural Network), to navigation and ADAS applications running TomTom’s connected services.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas will use its in-car sensor and edge processor technology to detect potholes and road debris, process that information, and send it to its cloud. This information is transferred to TomTom’s cloud-based fusion engine, currently used for its industry leading traffic data service – TomTom Traffic. TomTom would then deliver the hazard information to all navigation and ADAS applications running TomTom’s connected services in the same manner it delivers its traffic data, helping drivers make better decisions that save time, reduce stress and create safer roads.

“We’re excited that together with TomTom, we are helping to build a smart cities ecosystem,” said John Nunneley, Design Engineering SVP, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. “This solution will give vehicles the intelligence to detect, distribute and leverage real-time road condition data with other vehicles and municipalities to minimize delays, increase safety, and execute repairs.”

“Developing innovative real-time hazard services for navigation and automated driving will ultimately create a safer and less congested world, which is exactly what TomTom is all about,” said Ralf-Peter Schäfer, TomTom’s Head of Traffic and Travel Information. “It’s imperative to align ourselves with forward-thinking companies in order to advance mobility so we’re thrilled to be working with Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas.”

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas looks to provide a connected AD/ADAS ECU platform that is capable of supporting Hitachi Automotive Systems’ onboard applications as well as 3rd party service applications. This platform aims to be the key enabler to deliver more scalable, secure and reliable Connected Services to both businesses and end users.

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services. To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.



Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.tomtom.com .

About Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain, integrated vehicle control for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. For more information, please visit www.hitachi-automotive.us .

