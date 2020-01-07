Physician Wellness now offering a first free treatment for orthopedic pain conditions

Physicians Wellness in Clearwater Florida Dr. David Ellison from Physicians Wellness in Clearwater Florida Proud PGA Partners

The benefits I have seen with Human Cell Tissue (Mesenchymal Stem Cells) Therapy, ESWT, and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) in pain relief and injury recovery time are remarkable.” — David Ellison MD

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy, also known as PRP therapy, provides a state-of-the-art therapy treatment that jump-starts the body’s natural healing elements in support of cellular regeneration and tissue renewal after injury or stress, without the need for surgery of long recuperation. As a non-drug solution to injury, PRP targets healing factors in a way that replicates the body’s natural healing processes by injecting healthy plasma platelets to the affected area directly. Through this natural healing process, PRP is successful in both medical and cosmetic treatments, renewing the body’s tissues and providing targeted pain relief.

When the body is injured, the natural healing process sends platelets to the area to begin the healing process. Through PRP therapy, platelets are directly injected into the injured area to support and reinforce the natural healing process. When concentrated platelets are introduced, this promotes a reduction in inflammation, increased development of productive blood vessels, recruitment of stem cells to regenerate new cells, triggers the production of muscle, ligament, cartilage and tendon tissues and prevents degeneration of healthy tissues in the affected area of injury.

The first free treatment is from our ESWT (Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy) machine as has shown dramatic improvement that you can feel right after the procedure. Similar to PRP, it uses the body’s own healing factors to help treat common orthopedic conditions such as Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendonitis, Tennis Elbow, and Shoulder Tendonitis just to name a few.

At Physicians Wellness, we deliver a Multi-Step Regenerative Medicine Program. First and foremost, we combine Human Cell Tissue and PRP, Platelet-Rich-Plasma, which has an abundance of healing factors and proteins within it to enhance the cell tissue activation. Second is our unique approach with the application of cutting-edge equipment that is designed to increase oxygen and blood flow, at a cellular level, thereby increasing the regenerative benefits of the Cell Tissue-PRP injection. Some of the indications focused on are hair restoration, Sexual Wellness, and Chronic Orthopedic Pain.

Physician Wellness is also proud to be a member of The Ellison Regenerative Group which is educating other Clinics, Doctors and Nurse Practitioners across the United States and working with an Advisory Board of doctors to give every clinic the latest and best training and updates of this Multi-Step Regenerative Medicine Program. Medical Doctors and Nurse Practitioner’s fly in from all over to be trained by The Ellison Regenerative Group.

Physician Wellness are proud partners of PGA NORTH FLORIDA SECTION WEST CENTRAL CHAPTER

