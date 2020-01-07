Author and Organizational Development Consultant Dr. Wendy Fraser to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working effectively as a team is incredibly challenging when groups experience a lack of trust. If left unaddressed it can seriously disrupt relationships and work systems. When this happens, the question arises: Is it possible to repair trust?

Dr. Wendy Fraser is independent organizational development consultant and the author of Trust Repair: It IS Possible! Proven Strategies to Help Groups Get Unstuck. Trust Repair offers practical, easy-to-use tools and strategies to strengthen relationships and repair trust.

“People are hungry for ideas. They want strategies,” says Dr. Fraser. “Trust Repair is a game-changer for groups that are stuck and want to get back on the path to success.”

Trust Repair empowers readers to understand trust behaviors and diagnose specific barriers to trust. Organizations are already incorporating it into their leadership development programs.

“Even with the best plans, good intentions, and hard work, sometimes things go sideways with other people and you find yourself in a broken trust situation,” says Dr. Fraser. “Sometimes one real honest, safe conversation can solve the situation and other times it takes much more work.”

Supported by over 25 years of experience helping groups thrive, Dr. Fraser offers group work and individual coaching through a research-based methodology.

“Organizations hire me to help support them to be as strong and healthy as possible,” says Dr. Fraser. “If people aren't getting along or they're struggling with their communication or decision-making patterns, I design interventions and support them as they work through it. My intention is to help leaders and employees do their best and strengthen trust.”

Dr. Fraser says she begins knowing there's wisdom in the room. The question is: how can we tap into everyone’s collective talents and strengths to solve the most pressing issues?

“We all play a part in creating the conditions where trust erodes or trust is renewed,” says Dr. Fraser. “Everyone must be ready to acknowledge their colleagues’ experience and invite them to step into what they need to do.”

Trust Repair: It IS Possible! Proven Strategies to Help Groups Get Unstuck is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

For more information, visit www.wendyfraserconsulting.com



