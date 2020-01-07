There were 679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,396 in the last 365 days.

Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Date for Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vesssels, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has scheduled the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) for February 18, 2020.  The Board has set a record date for the Meeting of December 30, 2019.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s current fleet of vessels is employed primarily on time charters with leading charterers.

Corporate Contact:
Ioannis Zafirakis
Director, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary
Telephone: +30-216-600-2400
Email: izafirakis@pshipping.com
Website: www.pshipping.com 

Investor and Media Relations:
Edward Nebb
Comm-Counsellors, LLC
Telephone: +1-203-972-8350
Email: enebb@optonline.net
