Military Antenna Market Size to Reach USD 7.84 Billion by 2026; Rising Expenditure in Defense to Fuel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Military Antenna Market Research Report are Southwest Antennas, Terma A/S, Antcom Corporation, Cobham Plc, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG, Comrod Communication AS, Mti Wireless Edge Ltd, Eylex Pty Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Hascall-Denke, Harris Corporation, and more

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Military Antenna Market size is projected to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 4.57 billion in 2018. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Global Military Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole Antennas, Aperture Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

As per this report, the antennas are used for ground mapping to caution against aircraft and weapons. They are also used to maintain security and surveillance and for accurate tracking. These factors would increase the demand for the military antenna in the coming years.



Fortune Business Insights™ profiles List of the significant organizations operating in the Military Antenna Market as follows;

Southwest Antennas

Terma A/S

Antcom Corporation

Cobham Plc

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Comrod Communication AS

Mti Wireless Edge Ltd.

Eylex Pty Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Hascall-Denke

Harris Corporation

Other renowned market players



Rising Upgradation of Military Systems and Equipment to Drive Growth

The number of new contracts between the U.S. government and other prominent defense companies is increasing day by day owing to the requirement for up-gradation of military systems and equipment. This consists of adopting light weapons and tactical communication with radios. Besides, operational centers of movable tactics and novel field supplies are also included. Apart from that, these antennas are being used by numerous armed forces across the world. It is resulting in the increasing production rate, thereby propelling the Military Antenna Market growth.

Highlights of This Report

In-depth information about the Military Antenna Market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other challenges.

An elaborate analysis of every possible segment present in the market.

Details about the competitive landscape, such as new mergers, acquisitions, product launches, contracts, agreements, and joint ventures.

Ground Segment Will Dominate Stoked by its Ability to Adapt to Several Battlefield Situations

In terms of platform, the market is fragmented into ground, marine, and airborne. Out of these, the ground segment had acquired 44.66% Military Antenna Market share in 2018. It was considered to be one of the largest segments on account of the increasing utilization of ground military antennas in defense. These antennas aid in procuring situational awareness for the detection of threats. They further allow high bandwidth networking for handheld radios, security sensor systems, and airborne vehicles. Combined with this, they can adapt to various situations in the battlefield and are easy to deploy. Marine and airborne segments, on the other hand, are experiencing technological advancements.

North America to Lead: Rising R&D Activities to Develop Army Antennas Will Favor Growth

The market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America. Amongst these regions, North America Military Antenna Market size was USD 1.77 billion in 2018. The region is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the rising research and development activities that are undertaken to develop new army antennas so that they are capable of handling harsh environmental conditions and undertake long-range function by consuming low power. Additionally, the increasing expenditure in defense is likely to augment market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to experience considerable growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for military antennas from the emerging countries, namely, Japan, China, and India. These countries are also upsurging their military expenditure every year on account of the urgent need for innovative warfare techniques and battlefield management programs. It would accelerate the Military Antenna Market revenue in the near future in this region.



Key Players Focus on Bagging Orders from Other Companies to Gain Competitive Edge

Companies present in the market are focusing on achieving new orders and entering into mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

November 2019 : Rohde & Schwarz, an international electronics group, headquartered in Germany, announced that it has provided and commissioned a new communication suite to two of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s frigates named KD Lekiu and KD Jebat. They are considered to be the most innovative surface ships. The company also interfaces and integrates with third-party systems, such as ship telephone system, public address, message handling, and Datalink.

: Rohde & Schwarz, an international electronics group, headquartered in Germany, announced that it has provided and commissioned a new communication suite to two of the Royal Malaysian Navy’s frigates named KD Lekiu and KD Jebat. They are considered to be the most innovative surface ships. The company also interfaces and integrates with third-party systems, such as ship telephone system, public address, message handling, and Datalink. September 2018: GATR Technologies, a developer of inflatable satellite communication antennas, based in the U.S., bagged an order from the U.S. army worth USD 522 million. The company will provide inflatable satellite antenna systems that are easy to set up, lightweight, and mobile. They resemble giant rubber balls and are capable of operating and surviving from small-arms fire. These antennas also possess tie-downs for pointing them in the right direction.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global Military Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency High-Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Super High Frequency Extremely High Frequency Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Dipole Antennas Aperture Antennas Travelling Wave Antennas Loop Antennas Array Antennas Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Marine Ground Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Communication Surveillance SATCOM Electronic Warfare Telemetric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.