Broadcom Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E Access Point Solutions for 6 GHz WLAN

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of a portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E devices. Wi-Fi 6E is a new standard that builds on the rich feature set of Wi-Fi 6, including OFDMA and other multi-user operations that improve performance in crowded environments, advanced roaming capabilities and increased security. Wi-Fi 6E extends the Wi-Fi 6 standard to support the soon-to-be-operational 6 GHz band. This new band enables up to 1,200 MHz of spectrum for Wi-Fi use, which WLAN access point (AP) manufacturers can leverage to deliver faster speeds, higher capacity and lower latency with no congestion from legacy devices.

These devices coupled with the new spectrum will further accelerate the deployment of Wi-Fi 6 technology delivering a steady, swift and secure consumer experience. This expands upon the existing Wi-Fi 6 ecosystem which has over 125 million smartphones. The innovations of Wi-Fi 6E open up unprecedented capacity for high-bandwidth applications such as 8K video streaming, real-time immersive gaming, virtual and augmented reality, and high-speed tethering. The new 6 GHz spectrum band is expected to be operational in the United States in 2020, and a wide ecosystem of 6 GHz-enabled devices will be available at launch. For more on Wi-Fi 6E and 6 GHz Wi-Fi, read our blog here .

Enterprise 6 GHz Wi-Fi AP Solutions

BCM43694 — 4x4 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 160-MHz Channel Support

BCM43693 — 3x3 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM43692 — 2x2 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM47622 — Dual 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with Arm Processor

Residential 6 GHz Wi-Fi AP Solutions

BCM43684 — 4x4 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 160-MHz Channel Support

BCM6710 — 3x3 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM6705 — 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with 80-MHz Channel Support

BCM6755 — Dual 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E SoC with Arm Processor

"As momentum accelerates around availability of 6 GHz, Broadcom is excited to be on the forefront of Wi-Fi technology paving the way for ecosystem adoption of Wi-Fi 6E. With the industry's broadest portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E silicon, we will enable our customers to build a variety of products that unlock the tremendous potential of 6 GHz spectrum. This announcement demonstrates Broadcom’s continued leadership and unwavering commitment in driving the next Wi-Fi evolution for enterprise and residential WLAN as well as mobile devices,” said Greg Fischer, senior vice president and general manager of the Broadband Carrier Access Products Division at Broadcom.

"With access to additional spectrum and unencumbered by legacy Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 devices, Wi-Fi 6E will be able to reach its full potential in terms of data rates, latency, and network efficiency," said Phil Solis, research director at IDC. "Building on Wi-Fi 6's use of OFDMA and other advanced features, Wi-Fi 6E will allow Wi-Fi to expand into new applications."

Broadcom will showcase its latest Wi-Fi 6E solutions with 160-MHz channel support at the 2020 International CES in the Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites, Zeno 4606/4607 in Las Vegas, Nevada from January 7th to 10th.

Availability

Broadcom is now sampling its Wi-Fi 6E devices to qualified customers. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for samples and pricing.

Further information on Broadcom’s Wi-Fi 6E products can be found online at:

https://www.broadcom.com/products/wireless/wireless-lan-infrastructure

“Wi-Fi 6E allows the immediate use of promised efficiencies of Wi-Fi 6, providing a spectrum platform for the next phase of lower latency and deterministic Wi-Fi services. As well as seeding a new high-speed generation of laptops and tablets, we see applications emerging quickly around Wi-Fi 6E wireless mesh, high-quality video distribution to 8K and VR requirements as well as the ability to enable deterministic low latency connections for new timing sensitive services.” -- Charles Cheevers, CTO, Home Networks, CommScope

“Wi-Fi 6 is already delivering many improvements versus prior Wi-Fi generations. Clean, uncluttered spectrum in the 6-GHz band will enable a new paradigm in wireless, creating a Wi-Fi ‘Super Highway’ that further increases density and dramatically increases Wi-Fi 6 network performance with the availability of more than fifty 20-MHz channels, as well as new 80-MHz and 160-MHz-wide channels. Broadcom is leading the industry in developing Wi-Fi 6E solutions to take advantage of this new spectrum, which will allow enterprises across industries to unlock new and yet-to-be imagined digitally immersive experiences and conveniences that truly advance society.” -- Eric Broockman, CTO, Extreme Networks

"With the addition of 1.2GHz contiguous spectrum in the 6GHz band the enhanced benefits of Wi-Fi 6 will be realized, including faster downloads and lower latency for mobile applications. This is essential as Wi-Fi continues to be the primary mechanism for accessing the internet at home, work, and in enterprises that want full control over their wireless data and infrastructures via AI-driven operations.” -- Bob Friday, CTO and Co-founder of Mist, a Juniper Company

"NETGEAR is excited to partner with Broadcom to build a portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E enabled products. The new spectrum will accelerate the adoption of 160 MHz transmissions which in turn will unlock a whole host of applications that will require high throughput and low latency.” -- David Henry, Senior Vice President of Connected Home Products, NETGEAR

“Sagemcom has been proactively working with Broadcom to design and develop a portfolio of broadband CPE products that provide the full benefits of Wi-Fi 6E. The massive amount of additional spectrum coupled with 160 MHz channels will enable users to experience faster connections, in addition to lower latency for applications such as gaming, video conferencing and virtual reality. With our 6 GHz enabled DSL, fiber, and cable gateways coupled with our Wi-Fi 6E range extenders, service providers are able to deliver the full potential of their broadband services.” -- Ahmed Selmani, Senior Executive Vice President, Sagemcom Broadband

“Technicolor Connected Home is already working with network service providers (NSPs) to develop innovative customer premises equipment (CPE) based on Broadcom’s high-end residential chipsets. This will be of great benefit to NSPs that need to offer connected home customers the best in-home wireless experience. The BCM43684 and BCM6755 SoCs are embedded into Eagle, our latest family of extenders. Eagle X -- the premium version of this family -- will be demonstrated at CES 2020 as part of our Wi-Fi XLTM solution. This will enable NSPs to tap into the full potential of the new 6Ghz spectrum and deliver improved connectivity as well as entertainment experiences. Over the course of 2020, the BCM43684 will also be embedded in our next generation of fiber ethernet gateways. Technicolor Connected Home’s demonstrations are located at the Venetian Hotel in exhibit suites 30-315 and 30-317.” -- Mercedes Pastor, President of Global CPE Business Unit, Technicolor Connected Home

