LPL Financial National Sales Leader Promoted to Managing Director

Matt Enyedi Rises in Role Helping LPL Financial Advisors and Institutions Grow By Serving the Needs of Their Clients

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, today announced the promotion of Matt Enyedi from executive vice president to managing director, National Sales.



Enyedi began his LPL career in 2003, serving in roles throughout the firm, including in Advisory Consulting, Corporate Strategy and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Solutions, the latter of which he built out and matured. Becoming EVP in 2015, Enyedi led and redefined the sales organization, aligning in-market and specialized teams focused on helping LPL advisors and institutions grow their businesses.

Enyedi has participated in the G100 leadership program and has served on numerous industry boards, including the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), and LPL’s Fortigent and The Private Trust Company boards.

“Matt’s contributions over the years have created meaningful impact for advisors, institutions and LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, managing director and divisional president. “His deep knowledge of our firm, our advisors’ and institutions’ businesses, and the marketplace make him a valued teammate and thought leader. Matt's promotion and growth at LPL are also testaments to the firm’s commitment to developing strong leaders. We thank Matt for his leadership and for continuing to raise the bar.”

Enyedi will continue to be an integral leader in National Sales and Consulting, reporting to Andy Kalbaugh.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

