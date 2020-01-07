Gotransverse named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Subscription Management

Gotransverse Customers Validate Gotransverse as a Leader in Subscription Management

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise subscription relationship management solutions, has again been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44867519, January 2020).



Gotransverse was also named a leader in the previous IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management 2017 Vendor Assessment.*

“Analyst recognition for our award-winning intelligent billing platform is always gratifying, but we are especially pleased to be named as a Leader in this latest IDC MarketScape report since the results are influenced by customer input,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO at Gotransverse. “Cloud-driven subscription and usage-based pricing continue to dominate in markets such as cloud applications and infrastructure, financial services, communications, and media and entertainment, and our platform continues to prove its value in supporting new revenue models and enables billing to serve as a touchpoint to build customer loyalty.”

Gotransverse’s cloud-based order-to-cash platform has proven to be especially valuable for billing management in industries that need sophisticated, scalable recurring billing. The native cloud solution has pricing and rating native to the platform, making it easy to create new revenue streams from catalogs and subscriptions, including usage. It also includes native account management, invoicing, payments, and collections, as well as an accounts receivable subledger. To help customers refine their order-to-cash processes, Gotransverse also offers add-on products, such as mediation and tax.



*See IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Subscription Management 2017 Vendor Assessment, doc # US43172417 , November 2017.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Founded in 2008, Gotransverse is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com



