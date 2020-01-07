Kannalife Secures New INCI Name for its Prospective Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant Ingredient Atopidine™

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kannalife, Inc. (“Kannalife” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: KLFE), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of cannabinoid therapeutics, announced today the receipt of a designated International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) name for the Company’s patent-pending molecule and flagship consumer product to be sold under the trademark Atopidine™.



The International Cosmetic Ingredient Nomenclature Committee assigned the INCI name "Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine” (“LEA”) to Atopidine™, one of Kannalife’s leading novel CBD-like molecules.

“Current pre-clinical research into Atopidine™ has shown this molecule to exhibit strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant potential applicability in addressing a number of consumer skin and personal care needs,” said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Kannalife. "We believe the INCI name assignment is one of the most important steps forward in commercialization of Atopidine™. Having an INCI name such as LEA will help advance our go-to-market strategy by providing transparency, clear product labeling, and the orderly dissemination of scientific information, to the medical community, scientists and consumers.”

INCI names are systematic names internationally recognized to identify cosmetic ingredients. They are developed by the International Nomenclature Committee (INC) and published by the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) in the International Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary and Handbook, available electronically as wINCI. The inclusion of any compound in the International Cosmetic Ingredient Dictionary and Handbook does not indicate that use of that substance as a cosmetic ingredient complies with the laws and regulations governing such use in the United States or any other country. Oversight for the INCI program is provided by PCPC as part of its mission to support the identification of the composition of personal care products, and publication of this information in a worldwide science-based Dictionary. The safety and suitability of ingredients intended for cosmetic products is the responsibility of the finished product manufacturer, consistent with the laws and regulations of the jurisdiction in which the product is marketed.

About Kannalife, Inc.

Kannalife, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary and patented cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD-like molecules for patients suffering from unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative disorders - including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), a chronic neuropathy caused by toxic chemotherapeutic agents; hepatic encephalopathy (HE), a neurotoxic brain-liver disorder caused by excessive concentrations of ammonia and ethanol in the brain; mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), a disorder associated with single and repetitive impact injuries; and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a disease associated with highly repetitive impact injuries in professional and amateur sports.

The Company's family of proprietary molecules focuses on treating oxidative stress-related diseases such as HE, chronic pain from neuropathies like CIPN, and neurodegenerative diseases like CTE. Kannalife conducts its research and development efforts at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County in Doylestown, PA.

For more information about Kannalife, Inc., visit www.kannalife.com and visit the Company’s Twitter page at @Kannalife.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This press release contains statements about expected future events, the company’s business plan, plan of operations, the viability of the company’s drug candidates, and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, by definition, involve risks and uncertainties. The company does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

FDA Disclaimer

The statements made in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These statements and the drug candidates of the company are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. The efficacy of these drug candidates have not been confirmed by FDA-approved research.

CONTACT:

Public Relations:

Andrew Hard, Chief Executive Officer of CMW Media

P: 888-829-0070

E: andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

Mike Mulvihill, Executive Vice President of Padilla

P: 804-334-2292

E: mike.mulvihill@padillaco.com

Investor Relations:

Scott Gordon, Managing Director of CORE IR

P: 516-222-2560

E: scottg@coreir.com

www.coreir.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.