Plyzer Technologies Inc. announces new SaaS customer for its business intelligence and analytics software: Exeltis
Plyzer continues to build sales momentum for its business intelligence and analytics platform
Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. ( (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed Exeltis
as a new SaaS customer for its
business intelligence and analytics software, Plyzer Intelligence.
Exeltis is a global healthcare organization which operates through a network of more than
40 subsidiaries, employing close to 4,000 professionals across over 40 countries. Exeltis is under the umbrella of Insud Pharma, an integrated health sciences group.
For more
information on Exeltis, please visit https://www.exeltis.com/
“We are very happy to partner with Exeltis because they have a strong position in the
women’s health sector and other areas such as respiratory, dermatology and ophthalmology.
We will help them make critical and strategic short-term decisions, while also fulfilling long-
term goals with respect to their use of data and business intelligence ”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.
Luis PALLARES
Plyzer Technologies
+1 4168600211
email us here
Luis Pallares presents Plyzer Intelligence
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.