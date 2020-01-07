Issued by Plyzer Technologies

Plyzer Technologies Inc. announces new SaaS customer for its business intelligence and analytics software: Exeltis

Plyzer continues to build sales momentum for its business intelligence and analytics platform

Plyzer Technologies (OTCQB:PLYZ)

2020 will be a big breakout year for our company.Sales will continue to grow eventually leading to solid profitability ”
— Luis Pallares

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plyzer Technologies Inc. ( (PLYZ: OTCQB) is pleased to announce that it has signed Exeltis
as a new SaaS customer for its
business intelligence and analytics software, Plyzer Intelligence.
Exeltis is a global healthcare organization which operates through a network of more than
40 subsidiaries, employing close to 4,000 professionals across over 40 countries. Exeltis is under the umbrella of Insud Pharma, an integrated health sciences group.
For more
information on Exeltis, please visit https://www.exeltis.com/
“We are very happy to partner with Exeltis because they have a strong position in the
women’s health sector and other areas such as respiratory, dermatology and ophthalmology.
We will help them make critical and strategic short-term decisions, while also fulfilling long-
term goals with respect to their use of data and business intelligence ”, said Luis Pallares, founder and CEO of Plyzer Technologies Corporation.

Luis PALLARES
Plyzer Technologies
+1 4168600211
Luis Pallares presents Plyzer Intelligence

About

Artificial Intelligence solutions for brands and companies.Dashboard and software as a service business model.

http://plyzerintelligence.com

