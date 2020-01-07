Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Set to Reach USD 104.25 billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The demand for high-quality content on TV is proliferating due to the rapid increase in internet penetration globally. The improved wired broadband infrastructure in urban areas has supported the market growth and is expected to further fuel demand in the market. This study examines both hardware and services provided by vendors in the global IPTV market.





The IPTV market was valued at USD 40.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 104.25 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.9% over 2020 - 2025. The market is going through a shift from traditional modes of broadcasting like cable or satellite TV towards internet-based streaming. IPTV as a system has a significant role to play in this transitional phase. With improved communication technology and advancement in network architecture, these developments have also served the market affirmatively.



Key Market Trends



Demand for High-Definition Channels and Video On-Demand to Augment the Market Growth

Growing economies across the world are increasing the disposable income of the population. It is also improving people's lifestyle, especially in developing countries. As a result of growing economies, internet penetration has shown a drastic improvement across the globe.

These factors have made television service consumers demand better user experiences in terms of quality and on-the-go television experience. Moreover, Cisco has stated that content over the internet is moving more towards video with an average of 190 GB data usage per household in the United States in 2017 out of which 95% of data consumed by video content. Also, with the inclusion of live streaming trend the internet usage increases, internet penetration plays a vital role.

The internet penetration rate has reached 57% by the end of 2018. In this, the North America region leads with 95%, whereas the highest number of internet users is higher in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe. The difference between internet users in these countries is as large as 1,300 million users.

Moreover, cheap internet data is available, resulting in consumers demanding high-quality television experiences, driving the growth for the internet protocol television market.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Grow Significantly

OTT and IPTV are gaining traction driven by increasing broadband penetration and changing content consumption behaviors in the region. The effect can be significantly observed in Asian countries like India and China, which represented 8.2% and 6.2% GDP growth rate in FY 2018. Rapid urbanization in the region, which stands at 33% and 51% in India and China is playing a significant role in the adoption of IPTV in households.

Rising investment in content has led to the creation of new content offerings, outside of Hollywood. Increasingly, India is becoming one of the content hubs, with a wealth of material being created for consumption locally and around the world. Also, the growth of smartphones users in the region since 2010, has fuelled the demand for IPTV services in mobile devices.



Indian government initiatives towards digital transformation such as digitization of cable TV and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services are also favoring the adoption of IPTV in the country. The advent of network services providers has changed the IPTV scenario in India, with the company providing free IPTV live subscription to its customers. With other companies to follow suit, the demand for mobile-based IPTV services is expected to increase in the region.

Competitive Landscape



March 2019 - Reliance Jio planned the launch of its Jio GigaFiber FTTH service which will offer data, calling, and IPTV benefits under a single plan. The company has claimed the plan will offer 100GB high-speed data at a speed of 100Mbps, unlimited voice calling, Jio Home TV subscription and access to all Jio apps.

April 2018 - Tripleplay developed a new software called Caveman 1.1. It supports the Tripleplay Interactive IPTV Portal for the Samsung HF series Hospitality Smart TV. Also, it facilitates the delivery of digital signage and IPTV to AVNU PF series with BrightSign Built-in and Samsung's Smart Signage Platform version 5 (Tizen 3).



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Demand for High-Definition Channels and Video On-Demand

4.3.2 Interactive Services Packaged Along with IPTV Services

4.3.3 Favorable Government Initiatives

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Competition from Cable TV and Satellite TV Operators

4.4.2 Lack of Infrastructure in Developing Regions to Offer Delay and Jitter-free Service

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Service

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



Companies Mentioned





Akamai Technologies, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Verizon Communications

ARRIS International Plc

Moftak Solutions

Sterlite Tech

Tripleplay Services Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/23nbbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.