Global Mobile Workforce Management Market Driven by the Need to Improve Productivity and Employee Efficiency

Market Highlights



The newest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global mobile workforce management market is slated to secure a substantial market valuation at a moderate 13% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

The growing usage and frequency of mobile devices secured wireless networks, mobile applications, and virtual desktops have offered new mobile workforce opportunities for small and medium enterprises. Deteriorating prices of smartphones and tablets, the development of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend in the workplace, cutting-edge innovations in computing, and mobile broadband technology are the major influential factors for the growth of the mobile workforce management market. As mobile ownership is growing, more companies are adopting BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) strategies, which have numerous benefits like employees can use devices they are familiar with and work flexible hours, which surges productivity and companies can save the cost on hardware.

With the rising popularity of enterprise mobile as-a-service in organizations, the market players are likely to focus on developing solutions with advanced security features. These solutions allow secure access to business processes across devices and improve the functionalities for managing mobile workflows. Therefore, the growing demand for enterprise mobile as a service is fueling the growth of the global mobile workforce management market. Innovative application development in workflow solution space and the augmenting need to enhance productivity within organizations are some of the factors that are encouraging the growth of the mobile workforce management market.

On the other hand, the absence of proper technical knowledge is one of the factors that is predicted to hinder the growth of the global mobile workforce management market over the review period. The primary market players are predicted to develop mobile self-service applications over the near future, which are projected to boost the application of workforce management solutions. Related areas of use are estimated to emerge as an opportunity for leading market giants in the mobile workforce management market.

Segmentation:

The mobile workforce management market for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding has been segmented on the basis of tools, deployment, and end-users.

The market has been segmented on the basis of tools into Android, IoS, MySQL, and windows.

The global mobile workforce management is segmented based on the end-users into BFSI, communication, logistics, procurement, manufacturing, and others. In the field of logistics, mobile workforce management helps in a comprehensive way.

Based on the deployment, the market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On-premise solutions are considered as solutions offered within the office premises, which comes at a considerable cost upfront. In this segment, the cloud is leading by having the Internet of Things (IoT) as a benefit. Cloud-based solutions have the capacity to control the costs related to supporting and managing the mobile workforce. Based on these benefits, several organizations are adapting to cloud-based workforce management.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, namely North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

North America is leading the global mobile workforce management market with a significant market share by 2022. The extensive research and development in the telecom industry, technology related to network expansion, growing penetration of the Internet of Things, and the rising adoption of IoT and cloud-related technology in the region, are driving the regional market over the review period. The region also has the presence of technologically advanced countries such as the U.S. and Canada, which are supporting the application related mobile workforce management market.

Additionally, Europe is expected to grow lucrative over the review period due to the significant initiatives taken by the government. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to increasing awareness among individuals and the development of technology hubs in the region. Various government initiatives, such as the development of smart cities and smart homes, also support the expansion of mobile workforce management in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent market players identified by MRFR in the global mobile workforce management market are SAP SE (Germany), Verizon Wireless (U.S.), ServiceMax (U.S.), Actsoft Inc. (U.S), MobiWork LLC (U.S.), FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), ServicePower, Inc. (U.K), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), ProntoForms Corporations (Canada), and TeleCommunications System Inc. (U.S.).

Industry News

December 2019: StreetSmart, a mobile workforce management solution that allows companies to restructure and raise the visibility of their field procedures, has been acquired by Think3, an Austin-based fund dedicated to strengthening, buying, and expanding software companies.

December 2019: Orion Labs Inc., a supplier of the prized Orion voice platform for real-time workforce alliance, announced their collaboration with Samsung, stating that the business’s ‘Voice-Activated Business Automation’ solution was presented on the Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active Pro, the new ruggedized tablet from Samsung Electronics America.

Global Mobile Workforce Management Market, by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), by End-User (BFSI, Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing, Procurement), by Tools (IOS, Android, MySQL) – Forecast 2023

