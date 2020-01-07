Global Edge Analytics Software Market Report Radar, 2019 - Key Revenue Contributors in the Market are SAS, C3.ai, SAP, Rockwell Automation, and FogHorn Systems

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Edge Analytics Software Global Market " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the global edge analytics software market.

Edge analytics solutions utilize devices such as routers, sensors, integrated access devices (IADs), and multiplexers to sift through and rank large amounts of data collected on these devices. Since edge analytics software allows for analysis to occur at the device itself, it reduces latency and eliminates the need for large amounts of data transfer, thus maintaining data privacy, providing real-time actionable insights locally, reducing cost, and increasing scale.

As a result, several Big Data analytics (BDA) vendors are expanding their product portfolio to include edge analytics solutions to provide insights in real-time rather than moving data back to a central hub. Edge ecosystem vendors are collaborating to push the technology forward but also competing to gain first-mover advantage across industry verticals and locations.



There is a consensus that no one vendor can deliver on all future use cases; collaboration is becoming the key to market expansion. Key revenue contributors in the market include SAS, C3.ai, SAP, Rockwell Automation, and FogHorn Systems. Other market vendors include Swim.ai and Guavus. Leading-edge ecosystem vendors such as Siemens, Intel, SiSense and NVIDIA are still piloting use case-driven edge software solutions and are not included in the analysis this year. Additionally, IBM, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are either providing open source solutions or software development kits to support the developer community in creating edge analytics solutions.



Market growth is driven by the need for real-time insights. For instance, in manufacturing, factories are dependent on uptime; to predict machine maintenance needs, they choose to process data on the edge versus the cloud to avoid bandwidth and latency issues and draw real-time insights to take timely action. The market also is affected by the need for organizations to stay competitive, dissatisfaction with BDA solutions, and generation of new revenue through data monetization. Still, the market has been unable to reach its full potential due to poor data hygiene, difficulty proving return on investment, data security challenges, lack of data standardization, and a dearth of skilled labour.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the author's methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The author analyzes hundreds of companies in the edge ecosystem and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview



2. Edge Analytics Software Market

Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A - Market Participant Profiles

SAS

C3.ai

SAP

FogHorn Systems

Rockwell Automation

Swim.ai

Guavus

4. The Last Word

The Last Word - Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5v4lw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.