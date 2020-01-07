Patriot One’s CEO Delivers 2019 Recap And 2020 Outlook

Martin Cronin presents an overview of 2019 success and challenges, along with 2020 goals

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is pleased to deliver its first CEO 2019 Recap and 2020 Outlook Video to its resellers, corporate partners and shareholders. The 16-minute video features Patriot One’s CEO and President Martin Cronin, as he outlines the successes and challenges his team faced during 2019 and presents a solid outlook on the company’s overall goals and objectives for 2020. Click to watch this https://patriot1tech.com/ceoshareholderaddress .

In other news, members of Patriot One’s team are live demonstrating the PATSCAN Platform this week with clients and media in Las Vegas during the 2020 Consumer Electronic Show (CES).

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

