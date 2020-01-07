International Land Alliance Announces New Director of Sales

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) today announced that Mauricio Bustamante has joined the Company as Director of Sales. He will be responsible for leadership and execution of the Company’s sales strategies for all of its Baja California operations.



For the last 20 years, Mr. Bustamante has been responsible for sales and marketing for some of the largest and most successful real estate developments in Baja California, Mexico. In addition to sales and closing support, he has developed and managed on-call support centers, message generation and branding, monitoring social media campaigns and lead creation, tracking and monitoring. Recently, he created the Baja Real Estate Shuttle, a shuttle service bringing potential buyers from Southern California.

Mauricio’s experience in creating and leading large real estate sales organizations in Baja California makes him a natural fit for this position," said Roberto Valdes, ILAL’s President & CEO.

Mr. Valdes commented further: "His cross-border experience and deep understanding of real estate, as well as financial technology and data business complements our business model and will help drive the next phase of our growth."

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact: 503.464.6502 or IR@ila.company

Sale Contact: Mauricio@ila.company or Toll Free: 877.661.4811



