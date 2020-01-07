Coverage Initiated for Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JMDA), a technology holding company and creator of the Vocal platform, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a financial news and distribution company and one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”).



Through the combination of design and data analysis, Jerrick builds products that influence a worldwide audience. The Company’s flagship product, Vocal , is a proprietary long-form digital publishing platform that provides storytelling tools and engaged communities for creators to get discovered and fund their creativity. Designed to develop and cost-effectively engage content creators, the Vocal platform enables its 500,000+ registered content creators to reach an engaged audience and monetize their content. In addition to providing relevant content, Vocal’s technology is centered on efficiency and scalability through its niche digital communities, as well as output through its data-driven distribution strategy.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client Partner relationship with Jerrick, NNW will leverage IBN’s distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

“Jerrick fosters the development of digital communities, providing a virtual hub where content creators can gather to efficiently engage with one another and reach specified, targeted audiences,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “While the company focuses on growing these communities through its flagship Vocal platform, we will execute a corporate communications campaign that places it in front of the investment community.”

About Jerrick

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators by providing them with publishing tools and monetization features that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities embedded within long-form content. Vocal's community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating safe communities and identifying monetization opportunities within them. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://Jerrick.Media

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to 1+ million followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

