Spin Games Announces I-Gaming Content and Technology Agreement With Gamesys Group plc

The Company will provide I-Gaming content via its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server platform for use on Tropicana® Atlantic City’s www.tropicanacasino.com online casino.

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC (“Spin Games” or “Spin”), a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Gamesys Group plc to provide i-Gaming content and technology for use on the Virgin Casino Online website www.virgincasino.com and Tropicana® Atlantic City’s online casino website www.tropicanacasino.com . A leading international online gaming operator based in the United Kingdom, Gamesys Group plc manages Tropicana Atlantic City’s online gaming services and products within the state of New Jersey on behalf of Tropicana Atlantic City Corp.



Under the terms of the agreement, Spin will provide play for money and play for fun content via Spin’s ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform, and will include popular titles such as Crazy Money 2, Ripley's Believe It or Not, Raiden, as well as NBA Last 60 a virtual sports betting product developed by Highlight Games that uses historical NBA game footage. Since launching online play for money casinos in 2013, New Jersey’s annual gaming revenue has steadily grown to surpass $60 million in August 2019, and Tropicana Atlantic City currently enjoys an approximate 15% market share.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Gamesys Group to provide our content and technology to Virgin Casino Online and Tropicana Atlantic City’s online players,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ CEO. “As one of the first companies licensed in New Jersey, our Company has devoted significant resources to developing products that will appeal to New Jersey players, and our relationship with Gamesys Group helps us expand the reach of our technology and content library. We look forward to working closely with them to launch our products and contribute to the rapidly expanding New Jersey online gaming market.”

“We always want to provide the best possible content to our patrons and partnering with Spin Games continues to show we are doing just that,” said Kirsten Bond, General Manager of Gamesys Group plc’s New Jersey office. “They have created an impressive collection of high-quality content and we could not be more excited to add them to our game portfolio.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Grand Vision Gaming and EIBIC. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net .

ABOUT GAMESYS GROUP PLC

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk) and Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com or enquire at enquiries@gamesys.co.uk .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Kunal Mishra, President & CFO

kunal.mishra@spingames.net

+1.775.420.3550



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.