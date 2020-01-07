Gretchen Larsen Idsinga joins Avineon as President, U.S. Federal

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avineon, Inc., a successful provider of information technology, geospatial, and engineering support services, today announced that Gretchen Larsen Idsinga has joined the company as its new President – U.S. Federal. Effective immediately, she assumes full responsibility for the management and operation of Avineon’s Federal division.



Ms. Idsinga adds extensive federal government experience to the Avineon team. Building upon 12 years leading sales and operations across public, private, and private equity-owned companies, she specializes in analyzing and energizing company strategies, developing business infrastructure, and spearheading transformative growth. She underpins the above with 20 years of leadership in U.S. Air Force Intelligence and Special Operations.

Ms. Idsinga holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy; two Master’s degrees, and an Advanced Executive Certificate in Management, Innovation, and Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. Her professional associations include currently serving as Chair of the National Council of Women in Defense (WID) and on the Board of Directors of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA).

Karlu Rambhala, Avineon’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce that Gretchen has joined Avineon and welcome her to our executive team. Her professional background makes her ideally suited to lead our Federal division into a new decade.”

About Avineon®

Avineon, Inc. was founded to help you Visualize IT and See IT Through. Since 1992, our customers have relied on us to deliver high quality and value in information technology, geospatial, and engineering support solutions. We offer state of the art information management systems that leverage business process management and data analytics technology to improve execution of our customers’ mission-critical tasks. With headquarters in McLean, Virginia and offices in Florida; Michigan; Canada; Europe; India; and the Middle East, we stand ready to apply our CMMI Maturity Level 3 (DEV/SVC) and ISO 9001:2015 compliant processes for the benefit of your organization. For more information, please visit www.avineon.com .

