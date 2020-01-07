Brad Lontz Joins CopperPoint as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced Brad Lontz has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.



“Brad is a seasoned technology leader with over 25 years of experience working in insurance, financial services, supply chain and consulting organizations,” said Scott Shader, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “He has spent his entire career focused on delivering profitable growth through business and technology alignment, organizational development, technology strategy and project delivery. We are excited to see the impact he will make for the CopperPoint family of companies at this important time in our growth and product diversification strategy.”

Brad will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day IT operations for CopperPoint’s growing family of insurance companies: CopperPoint, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company, as well as leading the organization’s technology roadmaps across numerous systems and throughout the company’s 10-state footprint in the western United States. He will be instrumental in leading the strategic build and deployment of Policy, Billing, Claims and Digital for the CopperPoint platform.

Most recently, Brad served as the Chief Information Officer for the California Dental Association where he worked to improve the company’s information technology program execution, transform its insurance operation, launch a new e-commerce distribution business and improve technology agility across the organization. Previously, he held the title of Chief Information Officer for Nautilus Insurance, a national multi-line insurance firm. He also spent eight years at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company in several IT management and development roles of increasing responsibility.

Brad attended Purdue University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer and Electrical Engineering. He earned his MBA from Indiana University. He served as the Vice President of the AZ Society of Information Management and is a member of the CIO Group.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com , is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $5 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ea71c03-862b-40ec-bd65-dd2e3661a68b

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.

Contact Jennifer Johnston jjohnston@copperpoint.com 602.631.2351

Brad Lontz, CopperPoint SVP & CIO CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced Brad Lontz has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.