CureVac Announces Positive Results in Low Dose – 1 µg – Rabies Vaccine Clinical Phase 1 Study

Low dose vaccination induced immune response in all subjects and was well tolerated



Clinical results underline potency of CureVac’s technology platform



Detailed results to be presented at an upcoming scientific conference

/EIN News/ -- TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced positive data from an interim analysis of safety and immunogenicity in its Phase 1 study evaluating CV7202, a novel prophylactic mRNA-based rabies vaccine.

In this clinical trial, all subjects who received two doses of 1 µg mRNA vaccine (the lowest dose tested) demonstrated a strong adaptive immune response with protective virus-neutralizing antibody titers levels above the threshold recommended by the World Health Organization. The vaccination schedule was well tolerated.

“We are very encouraged to have protected the study participants using this low dose. These results exceed our expectations and demonstrate the power and potential of our mRNA technology,” said Daniel L. Menichella, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. “We are excited to continue our efforts to provide improved prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine approaches to individuals in settings with high unmet medical needs.”

CureVac’s platform aims to optimize the properties of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. The technology can be tailored to induce varying degrees of immune responses against antigens of choice, potentially providing potent prophylactic vaccines for the prevention of infectious diseases, such as rabies, as well as immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The technology can also be adapted to avoid such immune activation for purposes of molecular therapies, thereby providing potential new therapeutic modalities for patients suffering from rare diseases.

About the CV7202 Clinical Trial

The CV7202 clinical trial is based on CureVac’s naturally optimized mRNA technology using a latest generation lipid nanoparticle (LNP). The phase 1, dose-escalation, open-label clinical study in healthy adult volunteers is currently ongoing in Germany and Belgium. The primary objective of the study is the assessment of safety and reactogenicity, while secondary objectives evaluate the quantitative and qualitative immune response.

About Rabies

Rabies, a viral disease that causes inflammation in the brain, is almost always fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms. Rabies is primarily transmitted to humans by dogs, and, although the disease is preventable through vaccination, still occurs in more than 150 countries around the globe. The infection is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths every year, mostly occurring in Asia and Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO), the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) have established a global “United Against Rabies” collaboration with the goal of achieving "zero human rabies deaths by 2030".1

____________________

1“Rabies Fact Sheet.” World Health Organization. September 2018. http://www.who.int/en/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/rabies . Last Accessed October 2018.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading clinical stage company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with 20 years expertise in developing and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. CureVac has received significant investments, amongst others from dievini Hopp BioTech holding and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, Genmab, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others. CureVac is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany with sites in Frankfurt and Boston, MA, USA.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com or follow us on Twitter at @CureVacAG .

Media Contact

Thorsten Schüller, Corporate Communications

CureVac AG, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1577

thorsten.schueller@curevac.com



