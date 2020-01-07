Karyopharm to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company, today announced that Michael Kauffman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, followed by a question and answer breakout session at 10:30 a.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation and breakout session will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the FDA in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com .

Contacts:

Investors:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Karp, Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com

Media:

FTI Consulting

Simona Kormanikova or Robert Stanislaro

212-850-5600 | Simona.Kormanikova@fticonsulting.com or robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com



