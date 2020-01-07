Pixelworks Launches “EasyOTA” — Universal Over-the-Air Video Integration Platform

Enables Service Providers to Easily Integrate OTA Local TV Channels with OTT Streaming Services to Offer Lower Cost TV Packages

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, today announced the Company’s release of a new universal over-the-air (OTA) integration platform—"EasyOTA.” The new platform makes it simple for over-the-top (OTT) service providers to integrate live local TV channels into an existing or new streaming service. With EasyOTA, live local channels are available through a home-network OTA streaming device using Pixelworks’ XCode® technology. These OTA streaming devices are available today as “white-labeled” solutions from multiple partner original design manufacturers (ODMs).



As the number of OTT streaming services have proliferated in recent years, low cost access to rich local TV content has become a key differentiator in this highly competitive market. The monthly subscription prices for the majority of OTT services have risen substantially over the last few years, reducing the pricing advantages that these services once had. According to recent market research, approximately two thirds of subscribers actually cancel a service after their free trial expires, and approximately 10% of those remaining subscribers ultimately walk away from monthly video streaming services.

Advantages of EasyOTA Platform

EasyOTA gives OTT service providers the ability to easily integrate live local TV into the end user’s channel lineup without any burden on the network or additional content license fees, reducing the overall cost of streaming services offerings. Also, having the physical OTA streaming box in a subscriber’s home with free local TV content and a single OTT-branded user guide encourages consumers to maintain the subscription for an extended period of time. These advantages can help a streaming service stand out in an overcrowded space, making it an attractive alternative for budget-conscious consumers who are looking for seamless cord cutting solutions.

“Pixelworks has led the OTA streaming market for nearly a decade with the advanced video processing technology found in its Pixelworks XCode processor,” said Anselmo Pilla, Sr. Director of Marketing, Video Delivery at Pixelworks. “With the dramatic growth in OTT streaming services as well as increased antenna usage, there is a huge opportunity for service providers to easily combine OTA and offer a cost-optimized streaming service while still providing a comprehensive lineup of rich TV content to their subscribers.”

About EasyOTA Platform

The Pixelworks Universal EasyOTA platform includes OTA streaming hardware with a full software development kit (SDK) package, including sample applications for easy integration of OTA into an OTT streaming service. This platform will be available to qualified OTT partners. For more information on the availability of this integration platform, please contact sales@pixelworks.com .

This new platform is part of the FlexVU ecosystem. More information about cord cutter solutions is available in the following Pixelworks-hosted blog .

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company’s web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, Pixelworks logo and XCode are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Pixelworks Investor Contact:

Shelton Group

Brett L Perry

P: 214-272-0070

E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Media Contact:

Agnes Toan

Pixelworks, Inc.

E: comms@pixelworks.com



