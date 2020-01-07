LyondellBasell grants 400 KTA Hostalen ACP License to Shandong Jinhai Chemical Co.,Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, January 7, 2020 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), the world’s largest licensor of polyolefin technologies, today announced that Shandong Jinhai Chemical Co., Ltd. will use the LyondellBasell Hostalen “Advanced Cascade Process” (Hostalen ACP) technology for a new facility.

The process technology will be used for a 400 KTA high density polyethylene (HDPE) facility to be built in Heze City, Shandong Province, P.R. China.

“Products from the Hostalen ACP process fits best the growing market need for applications requiring multi-modal HDPE resins,” said Neil Nadalin, Director of Licensing at LyondellBasell. Nadalin added: “This is our second license with Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group with a 200 KTA Spheripol polypropylene line already awarded in 2017. This new license confirms once again the trust investors and operators place in our leading polyolefin expertise.“

Mr.Ding Shu Bing, Vice President of Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group stated: “Selecting LyondellBasell’s Hostalen ACP technology for our project will enable us to produce on a reliable and economical basis high-quality, strong and long-lasting products such as PE pipes, film and many other applications enhancing peoples day to day live.“

With these new capacity additions, LyondellBasell has licensed over 8000 KTA of benchmark multi-modal HDPE resins.

The Hostalen ACP low-pressure slurry process technology manufactures high performance, multi-modal HDPE resins with an increased stiffness/toughness balance, impact resistance and high stress cracking resistance used in pressure pipe, film and blow molding applications.

The Shandong Jinhai HDPE plant will commence operations using Avant Z501 and Avant Z509 catalysts to produce a full range of multi-modal HDPE products.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous process, operating and product improvements by optionally joining our Technical Service program.

In addition to the Hostalen ACP process technology, LyondellBasell’s portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes:

Spheripol – The leading PP process technology with more than 27 million tons of licensed capacity with globally recognized quality grades with leading monomer consumption and investment costs to make it the technology of choice

Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties

Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers

Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE

Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems

Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production.

About LyondellBasell: LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

For information, contact: Neil Nadalin (+49 69 30585454)