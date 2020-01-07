SETAR, Aruba’s National Telecom Provider, Partners with Amdocs to Bring Convenient Payment and Financial Inclusion Solutions to Consumers

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS , Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announces its managed services and mobile financial services technology platform were deployed by SETAR N.V., a leading telecom operator in Aruba, in October 2019. Delivered in partnership with Aruba Bank, Pay.aw is Aruba’s first and only mobile financial payment and commerce service and is a significant milestone in Aruba’s digital transformation.



Based on the Amdocs Mobile Financial Services platform, Pay.aw makes it possible for local customers to have a single digital wallet for all financial services including airtime top-up, peer-to-peer money transfers, credit purchases, as well as online and retail payments such as electricity bills. Amdocs was selected as the technology partner based on its extensive international experience, profound expertise in digital mobile payment and cloud solutions, as well as its in-depth knowledge of SETAR's local business. In a SaaS mdoel, Amdocs provided PAY.AW as part of a multi-year agreement that includes technical support, hardware acquisition, system implementation, and third-party system integration.

“Our company is a pioneer in the mobile payments segment with this innovative financial service,” said Roland Croes, Director, SETAR N.V. “Our goal now is not only to serve our current customer base, but also to expand the offer to other CSP’s subscribers as well as to all citizens of Aruba through additional financial institutions,” he added.

"With some of the most successful mobile financial services deployments worldwide, Amdocs is pleased to help SETAR embrace digital transformation and quickly build and deploy new services that drive innovation, open new revenue streams and win customer loyalty," said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters.

