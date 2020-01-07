Teranga Gold Delivers Record 288,768 Ounces of Gold, Exceeding Top End of 2019 Production Guidance of 245,000-270,000 Ounces

Consolidated full-year production increased by 18% over 2018 with the commissioning of the Company’s second gold mine

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to report record consolidated gold production of 288,768 ounces for 2019, exceeding the top end of its full-year production guidance at both Sabodala in Senegal and at Wahgnion in Burkina Faso. Annual production increased by 18% over the 245,230 ounces of gold produced in 2018.



2019 Production Results

“Wahgnion achieved commercial production effective November 1, 2019 and surpassed the high end of its production guidance of 30,000-40,000 ounces with a total of 47,492 ounces of gold. Sabodala topped its 2019 anticipated production guidance of 215,000-230,000 ounces with a total of 241,276 ounces of gold produced,” said Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “2019 represents the fourth consecutive year in which we have exceeded our production guidance and reported record results, a testament to the quality of our operating teams.”

Added Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, “Our recently announced acquisition of the high-grade Massawa gold project will allow us to transform the Sabodala-Massawa complex into a top-tier gold producer. We anticipate the Sabodala-Massawa complex, together with our new mine, Wahgnion, will significantly increase our consolidated annual production and support Teranga’s transformation into a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer.”

Teranga expects to release its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 during the third week of February, 2020.

2020 Production Guidance

Prior to announcing its acquisition of the Massawa gold project from Barrick Gold, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the Company had been targeting 2020 gold production of between 300,000 and 350,000 ounces based on the latest technical reports filed for each of its Sabodala and Wahgnion gold mines. However, with production of Massawa’s free-milling ore expected to commence at Sabodala’s existing carbon-in-leach plant in the second half of this year, 2020 production is expected to increase beyond the previously anticipated range. Within six months of closing the Massawa acquisition, Teranga plans to complete a pre-feasibility study highlighting updated production and costs for the integrated Sabodala-Massawa gold complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Teranga’s future growth opportunities, results of operations, performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "scheduled", "trends", "indications", "potential", "estimates", "predicts", "anticipate", “to establish”, "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend", "ability to" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, forecasting consolidated gold production for 2020 and the timing of closing of the Massawa acquisition and the preparation and filing of applicable technical reports in connection therewith. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Teranga cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the closing and timing of financing, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, gold price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Teranga cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Teranga, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Teranga's amended and restated Annual Information Form dated July 31, 2019, and in other filings of Teranga with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Teranga does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Teranga securities. All references to Teranga include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of approximately 5,500 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 2 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth towards its vision of becoming a mid-tier producer, the Company recently announced commercial production at its second gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, and is carrying out exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

Contact Information

Richard Young

President & CEO

T: +1 416-594-0000 | E: ryoung@terangagold.com



Trish Moran

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

T: +1 416-607-4507 | E: tmoran@terangagold.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.