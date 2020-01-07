Alaska USA FCU Successfully Launches Payveris’ Intelligent Digital Payments Platform

/EIN News/ -- CROMWELL, Conn., Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payveris LLC , the fastest-growing provider of digital money movement technology to financial institutions announced Alaska USA Federal Credit Union , one of the 20 largest credit unions in the U.S. with $8.3 billion in assets, recently went live with Payveris’ intelligent MoveMoney Platform (SM) to deliver on their next generation digital payments and money movement strategy. “Our technology upgrade to Payveris was hugely successful, and it received very positive member response,” says Wayne Bailey, Alaska USA Chief Experience Officer.



Payveris’ open-API cloud-based MoveMoney Platform currently supports more than 250 financial institutions for bill payment, account to account transfers, p2p payments, and eBill presentment. Alaska USA now leverages this platform to modernize and simplify their payments operating environment, while realizing a more efficient and cost-effective way to deliver innovative services to their members, now and in the future.

In the early 2000s, Alaska USA began offering online account access to their members. As their digital banking offering evolved over the years, adding account-to-account transfers and bill pay features, Alaska USA remained committed to delivering an easy-to-navigate user experience. When the time came for Alaska USA to deliver next generation electronic money movement capabilities to their members, they chose The MoveMoney Platform, “which enables us to create a more cohesive digital money management experience for our members,” adds Bailey.

“Our platform stands alone in the market today,” remarks Marcell King, Chief Innovation Officer, Payveris. “Our enterprise payments hub is the only scaled and proven alternative to the legacy digital payment providers’ disparate point solutions that are built on decades-old technology.”

Converting off-legacy systems can be frightening and extremely stressful. “No one takes this decision lightly, and most organizations put it off as long as they can,” continues Bailey. “To our relief, Payveris delivered the smoothest conversion possible!”

“We’ve completed over 150 conversions in the last few years. Achieving 100% data load accuracy with the Alaska USA conversion is a major success in our industry,” says Nate Dudek, Chief Technology Officer, Payveris. “It takes a closely aligned team of stakeholders from both sides, plus our intelligent conversion technology to achieve this level of success.”

What’s next? “As our members’ money movement needs evolve, we’re going to be able to deliver more digital banking capabilities, thanks to the flexibility of The MoveMoney Platform and its open-API, cloud-based architecture. We have a very exciting future ahead of us,” says Bailey.

About Payveris

Payveris is the creator of The MoveMoney Platform, an Open API cloud-based platform enabling financial institutions to control, simplify, and extend digital money movement capabilities to any application or device while lowering user experience friction, significantly reducing operating costs & future-proofing the IT investment. Shift from a product-centric digital payments model to a platform-centric model today! Visit www.payveris.com to learn more.

About Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, founded in 1948, is a member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative, with a full range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, real estate loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, business services, and personal insurance. For more information, visit www.alaskausa.org .

