Voyager Sopris Learning’s LETRS Solution Earns Accreditation from International Dyslexia Association

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning Group’s Voyager Sopris Learning today announced that LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling), the company’s landmark professional learning that provides educators with the background, depth of knowledge, and tools to teach language and literacy skills to every student, has earned accreditation from the International Dyslexia Association (IDA).



“Everything we do at Cambium Learning supports our belief in teachers,” said John Campbell, CEO, Cambium Learning Group. “That’s why delivering high-quality, high-impact professional learning like LETRS is a priority for us. As such, we’re proud that LETRS is aligned to the IDA’s Knowledge and Practice Standards for Teachers of Reading.”

Authored by literacy luminaries Dr. Louisa C. Moats and Dr. Carol A. Tolman, LETRS for elementary school teachers is backed by more than 30 years of evidence-based, scientific research and more than a decade of proven success.

“Earning this accreditation from IDA is a great honor for us because we so consciously tried to align LETRS with the IDA Knowledge and Practice Standards for Teachers of Reading,” Dr. Moats said. “We now have independent validation that we succeeded. I am prouder than ever of the depth, substance and quality of LETRS.”

Throughout the accreditation process, LETRS had to meet the rigorous standards set by the IDA. Topics covered include: knowledge of the structure of language; knowledge of dyslexia and other learning disorders; and understanding of how to teach young readers the basics of phonics and word recognition.

According to the IDA, “when an educator preparation program displays the IDA Accredited Program seal, the public is assured that program completers have engaged a rigorous, standards-based preparation program designed to promote candidate mastery of the principles and practices of Structured Literacy™.” Further, IDA’s Program Accreditation initiative is guided by four main principles:

Prioritize the interests of K–12 students above all else; Embrace diverse models of educator preparation; Maximize student impact through innovative partnerships designed to advance improved educator preparation practices in reading; and Commit to a growth-oriented mindset.

The IDA Program Review and Accreditation initiative accepts applications three times each year, and accreditation lasts for a five-year period.

Neither a curriculum nor a program, the LETRS course of study focuses on preparing PreK–3 teachers with the essential skills for diagnosing reading issues, prescribing evidence-based strategies and assessing the effectiveness of the instruction provided to support all students. The newest version of LETRS includes online instructional videos, journaling, and processing activities as educators build background and a common understanding of comprehensive reading instruction.

