Registration opens for SMi’s 3rd annual Injectable Drug Delivery, in London

Injectable Drug Delivery 2020

SMi Reports: The Injectable Drug Delivery Conference returns to London on 13th and 14th May, 2020

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the highly anticipated 3rd annual Injectable Drug Delivery , which will be held in London, UK on the 13th – 14th May 2020.As one of the leading Injectable conferences in Europe, this two-day event will explore innovations in drug product formulation and biologics, innovations in device design, quality management and connectivity for enhanced subcutaneous delivery. Injectable Drug Delivery will provide delegates a chance to network with a variety of key profiles from leading pharmaceutical organisations and gain valuable insight from their first had experience on all areas in the Injectable drug trade.For those interested in attending, there is an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 31st January 2020. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/EINPR1 Key reasons to attend:• Delve into the latest work in complex formulation for subcutaneous delivery• Benchmark against leading pharma companies working to enhance device design and development• Understand the regulatory environment of the injectables space from leading regulatory and industry advisors• Engage in industry case studies on design controls, human factors and parenteral formulation• Explore advances in connectivity and human factors key learnings in two pre-conference workshopsFeatured Speakers for 2020’s event:• Alexander Zuern, Device Testing Manager, Novartis International AG• Andrew Warrington, Project Leader & Patient Advocate, Novartis• Benjamin Werner, Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG• Bjorg K Hunter, Regulatory Manager, Devices, GSK• Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Amgen• Camille Dagallier, Formulation and Drug Process Development Senior Scientist, Sanofi• Christopher Muenzer, Senior Device Technology Manager, Novartis• Joel Richard, Head of Technical & Pharmaceutical Operations, MedinCell• Mark Palmer, Scientific Leader, Biopharm Device Engineering, GSK• Rebecca Moses, Director, Core Human Factors Inc.• Rupal Nguyen, Principal Engineer, Allergan• Stefania Ragone, Pharmaceutical Assessor, Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)• Tina Arien, Principal Scientist, Janssen Pharmaceutica• Vikas Jaitely, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs Transitional Medicine and Devices, MerckThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up will be released soon. Register at www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/EINPR1 Injectable Drug Delivery 202013th – 14th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel Kensington London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Alia Malick at amalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6168For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.