Dispatch of a Special Envoy of the Prime Minister for the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of the Republic of Mozambique

Following the result of the Presidential Election of the Republic of Mozambique in October last year, the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for H.E. Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi will be held on January 15.

Considering the importance of the bilateral relationship between Japan and Mozambique, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch Mr. MIHARA Asahiko, Member of the House of Representatives, as Special Envoy of Prime Minister ABE Shinzo, to attend the ceremony.

With this dispatch, Japan wishes to offer its congratulations to President Nyusi on his inauguration and further promote the cordial and cooperative relationship between Japan and Mozambique.



