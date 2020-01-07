Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) SCARA Robotics Market Outlook Report, 2019 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe, Middle East and Africa SCARA Robotics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increasing deployment of automation and robotics in automobile is projected to witness a significant scara rorbot market growth of over the forecast period. Further, the features of the scara rorbot has helped in reducing the cost and increasing cost of production.



The process of evolution of digitalization in manufacturing sector in the Germany has significantly changed the overall automobile industry in terms of energy and money saving, ensuring increased safety and convenience to the users.



The deployment of artificial technologies like machine learning, automation and computer vision in the scara robots is estimated to augment the growth of the market. These advanced automated systems can understand the sensory inputs and detect the signboards. This in turn has resulted in minimizing the human efforts.



Growth of machine vision technology along with automation inside auto industries is anticipated to pave the way for the scara robots market during the forecast period. This in turn is anticipated to increase the flexibility of production which will further derive the market growth over the forthcoming years.



Additionally, the rapid research and development in the field of automation and robotic technology has further pushed the market. For an instance, Fraunhofer-Gesellsshaft institutes in Germany have started taking initiatives regarding research and development in the field of robotic and automation. Further, the country is leading in filing the number of industrial robots patents.



Increasing shift towards automation in the developing nation is anticipated to foster the scara robotics market over the forthcoming years. Companies in the Saudi Arabia has invested in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. Around 41% of the activities in the country has become automated indicating the growth opportunities for the scara robotics market.



Further, government in the UAE has added up to a leading shift in robotics and automation process inside industries. Government is taking initiatives to make the country, a robotic hub which is projected to provide the lucrative opportunities for the scara robot market growth. This in turn has resulted in the increase in the automation model of assembly lines inside auto industries.



Further, the companies are investing in expanding the manufacturing and consumer base in Middle East & Africa. For an instance, Uniliver invested USD$ 272 million in order to expand its manufacturing site in Dubai The rising deployment of robotics in different areas in the region is expected to fuel the market growth of scara robotics market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary - EMEA SCARA Robotics Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities



5. Standards and Policies



6. EMEA SCARA Robotics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

6.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

6.1.2. By Volume (Thousand Units)

6.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

6.2.1. By Sub-system

6.2.1.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Sub-system (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.1.1. Hardware, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.1.2. Software, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.1.3. Services, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.2. By Axis Type

6.2.2.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Axis Type (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.2.1. 4-Axis, 2018-2027F (USD Million & Thousand Units)

6.2.1.2.2. 5-Axis, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

6.2.1.2.3. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.3.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Application (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.3.1. Transport, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.2. Packaging, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.3. Assembly, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.4. Inspection, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.5. Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.3. By Country

6.2.3.1. SCARA Robotics Market Share (%), By Country (2018-2027F)

6.2.1.3.1. UK, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.2. Germany, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.3. France, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.4. Italy, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.5. Russia, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.6. Poland, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.7. Spain, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.8. Netherlands, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.9. Switzerland, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.10. Czech Republic, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.11. Serbia, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.12. Turkey, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.13. UAE, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.14. Saudi Arabia, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.15. Qatar, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

6.2.1.3.16. Rest of EMEA, 2018-2027F (USD Million)



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1. Seiko Epson Corporation

7.1.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.1.2. Business Strategy

7.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

7.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

7.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

7.1.1.4. Financial Performance

7.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

7.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

7.1.1.7. Recent Development

7.1.1.8. Regional Presence

7.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

7.1.2. Denso Corporation

7.1.3. Hirata Corporation

7.1.4. Omron Corporation

7.1.5. ABB

7.1.6. Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

7.1.7. Fanuc Corporation

7.1.8. Precise Automation Inc.



