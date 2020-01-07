The 2019 Guide to Heated Tobacco Taxation in the EU - Tax Structures, Tax Rates, Tax Comparison With Traditional Cigarettes & Fine-Cut Tobacco, Future Regulatory Framework

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Guide To Heated Tobacco Taxation In The EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines tax laws across different EU countries where heated tobacco products have been launched.



Although there is a common EU decision with regards to the taxation of heated tobacco products, new and varied taxation policies are beginning to emerge across different EU countries. While some have opted to include said products in existing structures, others have developed more specific policies.



Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Tax Structures Tax Rates Countries Where No Product Has Been Launched (Hypothetical Rates) Tax Comparison With Traditional Cigarettes & Fine-Cut Tobacco Future Regulatory Framework Methodology

