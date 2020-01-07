/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Smart Electric Toothbrush Market reached USD 330.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 816.8 Million by the end of 2027 by registering a CAGR of 10.4% across the globe.



Increasing disposable income and improving awareness towards oral health is projected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years. American Dental Association (ADA) conducts National Children's Dental Health month in February every year which aimed at oral hygiene awareness with the help of dental professionals.



The demand for smart electric toothbrush is also expected to increase owing to the advanced features associated which includes 3D motion pressure sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and artificial intelligence. Further, smart electric toothbrush can be connected to mobile applications providing enhanced monitoring capability for oral cavity problems.



High prevalence of oral diseases among the young generation is projected to contribute majorly to the market growth in the forecast period. This is attributed to the heavy consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and sugars in their daily routine which has an adverse impact on oral hygiene and habits.



North America region is projected to attain the largest market share of smart electric toothbrush owing to the presence of a large number of key industry players. Further, market players are taking initiatives on adding smart features to the toothbrush. For instance, Colgate launched Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with artificial intelligence in the United States in 2018.



However, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing economic growth in regional countries such as Japan and Indonesia. This in turn is improving the buying and investing power of the people which is further estimated to drive the demand of smart electric toothbrush in the region.



Koninklijke Philips NV, Oral-B, Kolibree, ONVI, LLC., Colgate Palmolive and Beam Technologies Inc are some of the key players in the smart electric toothbrush market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary- Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

5.2.1. By Connectivity

5.2.1.1. Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Share (%), By Connectivity (2018-2027F)

5.2.1.1.1. Bluetooth, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.1.1.2. Wi-Fi, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.2. By Price Range

5.2.2.1. Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Share (%), By Price Range (2018-2027F)

5.2.2.1.1. Low, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.2.1.2. Medium, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.2.1.3. High, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel

5.2.1.1. Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel (2018-2027F)

5.2.3.1.1. Online, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.3.1.2. Offline, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.4.1. Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Share (%), By Region (2018-2027F)

5.2.4.1.1. North America, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.4.1.2. Europe, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.4.1.1. Asia-Pacific, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.4.1.2. Latin America, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

5.2.4.1.2. Middle East & Africa, 2018-2027F (USD Million)



6. North America Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook



7. Europe Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook



9. Latin America Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Smart Electric Toothbrush Market Outlook



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Company Profiles

11.1.1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

11.1.1.1. Company Overview

1.1.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

11.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

11.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

11.1.1.4. Financial Performance

11.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

11.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

11.1.1.7. Recent Development

11.1.1.8. Regional Presence

11.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

11.1.2. Procter & Gamble (Oral-B)

11.1.3. Kolibree

11.1.4. ONVI, LLC

11.1.5. Colgate Palmolive

11.1.6. Beam Technologies Inc.

11.1.7. Xiaomi

11.1.8. Soocas (Shenzhen) Technology Co. Ltd.



