Global Biometrics Market 2020: How Will Tomorrow’s Car Use Biometrics?

While most of us are accustomed to using biometrics to unlock our phones and replace passwords, the next logical step is automotive applications. In pushing back the technical boundaries, some automakers are exploring the application of fingerprint sensors, retinal scans, and voice/facial recognition in order to replace the conventional key fob for accessing a car and starting its engine.

In-vehicle biometrics can do more than unlock cars, however. The technology can be applied to detect driver health by monitoring their heart rate, blood pressure, drowsiness, levels of blood alcohol content, and even warnings about a potential epileptic seizure. In-vehicle biometrics can also assist with vehicle security and enable the driver to personalise settings, including cabin temperature, radio and seat adjustment.

This report sets out analysis of the automotive biometrics market, providing intelligence on the main drivers, opportunities and challenges facing the sector. It considers the status and prospects of the major applications for automotive biometrics: namely facial, fingerprint, voice and iris recognition.

The scope of this report includes:

The current status of automotive biometrics:

How will tomorrow's car use biometrics?

What is happening and in which cars?

Why does it matter and what are the next steps?

Market opportunities of automotive biometrics:

What is the market potential?

Is the automotive industry facing a biometric boom?

What is the big picture?

Market challenges of automotive biometrics:

Key concerns: What your car will know about you.

Automotive biometrics and data collection laws: Are the biometrics stored? When, where, why and for how long?

What are the implications for the car insurance industry?

Included in the report is coverage of 32 key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the automotive biometrics arena.

Key Topics Covered:



Automotive biometrics: Current status

Next steps for automotive biometrics

Automotive biometrics timeline

Facial recognition

Fingerprint recognition

Voice authentication

Iris recognition

Biometrics in autonomous vehicles

Biometrics in connected vehicles

Automotive biometrics: Key concerns

Automotive biometrics and data collection laws

Implications for the car insurance industry

Key OEMs advancing automotive biometrics

Key suppliers advancing automotive biometrics

