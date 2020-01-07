2020 Analysis of the Global Driver Monitoring Systems Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Driver Monitoring Systems, 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Responsible for 80 per cent of all accidents on the road and 25 per cent of accident-related fatalities, distracted driving has been described as the "new drunk driving." While external factors can contribute towards accidents, the reality is that the most dangerous aspect of the driving experience is the driver.

A driving monitoring system (DMS) uses a camera to monitor driver alertness that not only recognises the driver, but also checks his or her level of vigilance. Its purpose is to alert the driver when signs of drowsiness or distraction are detected. A DMS can trigger alerts to the driver and initiate an intervention to manage the control of the vehicle. In semi-autonomous vehicles, such as Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) level 3 (conditional automation), the driver must be ready to take back control of the vehicle. A DMS, therefore, ensures that the driver is ready to take control of the vehicle when the situation dictates. When highly automated vehicles become available (level 5), driver monitoring will become even more significant. Hence the current focus of development is on camera-based facial recognition technology.

This report sets out analysis of the DMS market, providing some detailed information on the main drivers, trends, opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

The scope of this report includes:

The current status of driver monitoring systems:

How will tomorrow's car use DMS?

What is happening and on which cars?

Why does it matter?

Market opportunities of DMS:

What is the market potential?

Is the automotive industry facing a DMS boom?

What is the big picture?

Market challenges of automotive DMS:

Key concerns: What your car will know about you.

Autonomous vehicles

Included in the report is coverage of 27 key players pushing back the technical boundaries in the DMS arena.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Driver Monitoring Systems: Current status



Chapter 2: Next steps for Driver Monitoring Systems

Chapter 3: Driver Monitoring Systems: Definitions

Driver Monitoring System

Advanced Driver Monitoring System

Actuation techniques to alert the driver

Chapter 4: Why Driver Monitoring Systems matter



Chapter 5: Cars equipped with a Driver Monitoring System



Chapter 6: Driver Monitoring Systems in autonomous vehicles



Chapter 7: Key OEMs advancing driver monitoring systems

Audi

Daimler

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Jaguar Land Rover

Mitsubishi Motors

Volvo

Chapter 8: Key suppliers advancing driver monitoring systems

ADAM

Affectiva

Aisin Seiki

Aptiv

Autoliv

CardioID

Edge3

Eyesight

Faurecia

Harman

Lear

Magna

Matsushita Electric

NXP

Optalert

Pioneer

Seeing Machines

Sober Steering

Veoneer

