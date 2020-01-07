Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Forecast 2019-2023 with Profiles of Cleveron, KEBA and Neopost

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market by Deployment and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the growing adoption of innovative distribution channels, the automated parcel delivery terminals market has been witnessing new methods of parcel delivery. Retailers, manufacturers, and e-commerce companies are committed to fulfilling the demands of the modern consumer in real-time without affecting the operational costs. Therefore, market players are integrating advanced technologies including the face recognition technology, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and advanced IoT-enabled services to provide customer-centric services. In addition, these automated terminals are equipped with POS systems, which, further aid in simplifying the bill payments. Thus, the advancements in products and distribution channels will drive the automated parcel delivery terminals market at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Vendors are introducing electric and battery-operated automated vehicles to enhance their service efficiency and minimize the carbon footprint. These vehicles can also be considered as pick up terminals when parked in a certain location.Also, there is an increase in the demand for autonomous and electric vehicles for parcel delivery due to the growing focus on R&D in the applications of advanced systems in the logistics industry. Such development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global automated parcel delivery terminals market is moderately concentrated. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated parcel delivery terminals manufacturers.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing



Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Deployment



Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Bell and Howell LLC

ByBox Group Holdings Ltd.

Cleveron AS

Click n Collect Pty Ltd.

Integer.pl Capital Group

KEBA AG

Neopost SA

SITEC GmbH

Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

TZ Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji3z1q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.