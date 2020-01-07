2019 FDA Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs) Guide - Provides a Concise Overview of the Proposed Rule as Well as How the Applications are Assessed
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Guide To The FDA's Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The FDA has now issued its proposed rule for pre-market tobacco product applications (PMTA), with detailed advice and guidance on this demanding and rigorous process for applicants preparing to submit their applications.
This report provides a concise overview of the proposed rule as well as how the applications are assessed.
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Overview of the application
- Labelling and marketing
- Health risk investigations
- How the PMTA will be assessed
- Industry concerns
- Submission success
- Purchase
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/djnrxx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.