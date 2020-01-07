There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,405 in the last 365 days.

2019 FDA Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs) Guide - Provides a Concise Overview of the Proposed Rule as Well as How the Applications are Assessed

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Guide To The FDA's Premarket Tobacco Applications (PMTAs)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The FDA has now issued its proposed rule for pre-market tobacco product applications (PMTA), with detailed advice and guidance on this demanding and rigorous process for applicants preparing to submit their applications.

This report provides a concise overview of the proposed rule as well as how the applications are assessed.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. Overview of the application
  3. Labelling and marketing
  4. Health risk investigations
  5. How the PMTA will be assessed
  6. Industry concerns
  7. Submission success
  8. Purchase

