Global Robotically Assisted Surgical (RAS) Devices Market Outlook to 2023: Systems, Instruments & Accessories, and Services

This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides an analysis and sales forecast for the global market for robotically assisted surgical (RAS) systems. This market, as covered by the scope of this report, includes RAS systems, instruments and accessories, and services. Geographic segments covered include the US, five major EU markets, Japan, and the rest of the world.



This report provides the following useful information:

An overview of robotic surgery systems

Procedure volumes for the leading suppliers

Leading products by clinical indication

Emerging products that will disrupt the market

An in-depth market and competitive analysis

Key Highlights

Over the forecast period covered by this report, sales of robotic surgery systems are projected to increase at a CAGR of 16%, from approximately $4.6bn in 2018 to $9.7bn in 2023.

Of the three market segments, instruments and accessories contributed the majority (48%) of revenue, with robotic surgery systems contributing 36%, and services 16%.

Key market drivers include an uptick in adoption of robotic surgery in underpenetrated procedures and emerging markets & the advantages that minimally invasive surgery provides.

Market limiters include the per procedure cost for robotic surgery & the high acquisition cost of robotic surgery systems.

Leading competitors in the market for robotic surgery systems include Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Globus Medical.

Key Topics Covered



1. Robotically Assisted Surgery

1.1 Robotically assisted procedures

1.2 Clinical applications

1.2.1 Brain surgery

1.2.2 Cardiothoracic surgery

1.2.3 General surgery

1.2.4 Gynecologic

1.2.5 Head and neck

1.2.6 Orthopedic and spine

1.2.7 Urologic

1.3 FDA adverse event reports

1.4 Bibliography



2. Robotically Assisted Surgical Devices

2.1 Robotic systems by clinical application

2.1.1 Bronchoscopy

2.1.2 Cardiovascular

2.1.3 General surgery

2.1.4 Gynecology and urology

2.1.5 Hair transplant

2.1.6 Head and neck

2.1.7 Neurovascular

2.1.8 Stereotactic brain procedures

2.1.9 Spine and orthopedic

2.1.10 Organ transplant

2.1.11 Peripheral vascular

2.1.12 Radiology

2.1.13 Thoracic

2.2 Emerging products

2.3 Instruments and holders

2.4 Bibliography



3. Market for Robotically Assisted Surgery Systems

3.1 Global market forecast

3.1.1 Market forecast: US

3.1.2 Outside the US

3.1.3 Market forecast: five major EU markets

3.1.4 Market forecast: Japan

3.1.5 Market forecast: Rest of World

3.1.6 Competitive analysis

3.2 Bibliography



4. Appendix: Company Listing



Accuray

Globus Medical

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Stryker



List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1-1: Advantages and disadvantages of robotically assisted surgery

Exhibit 1-2: Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci surgical system procedure volumes, by clinical application and geographic area, 2018

Exhibit 2-1: Intuitive Surgical's robotically assisted surgical systems, instruments, and accessories, 2019

Exhibit 2-2: Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci S surgical system

Exhibit 2-3: Selected robotically assisted surgery and diagnostic devices, 2019

Exhibit 2-4: Auris Health's Monarch platform

Exhibit 2-5: Medtronic's Hugo system

Exhibit 2-6: Selected emerging robotically-assisted surgery devices, 2019

Exhibit 2-7: Emerging robotic platform for ophthalmology applications, 2019

Exhibit 2-8: Selected robotized instruments/holders, 2019

Exhibit 3-1: Robotically assisted surgical devices, global market forecast ($m), by revenue segment, 2018-23

Exhibit 3-2: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, share by country/region, 2018

Exhibit 3-3: Robotically assisted surgical devices, market forecast ($m), by country/region, 2018-23

Exhibit 3-4: Average sales prices of selected robotically assisted surgical devices, 2019

Exhibit 3-5: Robotically assisted surgical devices, US market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-6: Robotically assisted surgical devices, five major EU markets forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-7: Robotically assisted surgical devices, Japan market forecast ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-8: Robotically assisted surgical devices market forecast, rest of the world ($m), 2018-23

Exhibit 3-9: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, global share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 3-10: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, US share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 3-11: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, five major EU markets share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 3-12: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, Japan share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 3-13: Robotically assisted surgical devices market, RoW share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 3-14: Intuitive Surgical, 2018 revenue

