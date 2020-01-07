Innolux Integrates WiseEye®, Himax-Emza Intelligent Human Sensing Technology, into its Displays to Assure Real-Time Privacy Protection

A demonstration will be available at CES 2020, January 7-10, in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel

/EIN News/ -- MIAOLI, TAIWAN AND GIV'ATAYIM, ISRAEL, Jan. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innolux Corporation (Innolux), one of the world's leading manufacturers of TFT-LCD displays, and Emza Visual Sense Ltd. (Emza), a provider of smart visual sensor solutions allowing for the wide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of applications and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), announced today that Innolux has integrated Himax-Emza human sensing technology into its monitors to assure privacy protection in real time.



WiseEye intelligent vision solution is based on Emza’s unique AI-based machine-learning trainable algorithms, on top of Himax’s proprietary computer vision processor and CMOS image sensor – all equipped with ultra-low power design. By integrating the WiseEye module into its displays, Innolux enriches its displays with artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance user experience in the following ways:

Real-Time Privacy Protection

Innolux’s advanced displays have the ability to change their field of view electronically in order to protect against unwanted viewers. With contextual awareness, the monitor senses someone peeking over the user’s shoulder, and immediately enters privacy mode.

Instant Wake Up

The monitor goes on automatically when the user faces it, for a richer user experience.

Energy Savings

The display operates in normal mode only when the user is present. If the user walks away, it enters low-power mode automatically.

“Sight-based human sensing is revolutionizing the display industry,” explained James Yang, President of Innolux. “We believe the Himax-Emza intelligent visual sensor solution is best-of-breed in terms of AI enablement, narrow bezel dimensions and pricing suitable for mass production.”

“Our WiseEye intelligent vision solution has been proven in the notebook industry in 2019. The collaboration with Innolux in the monitor application is a further validation of the suitability of our technology to a wide range of markets,” added Yoram Zylberberg, CEO of Emza. “Innolux is one of the leading providers of TFT-LCD displays in the world. We look forward to further expanding the partnership with Innolux into other applications beyond monitors, such as TVs, in the future.”

Innolux invites everyone attending CES in Las Vegas on January 7-10, 2020, to its live demo at the Bellagio Hotel.

About Innolux Corporation

Innolux Corporation is one of the world's leading TFT-LCD total solution manufacturers, having strong presence in both large-size panels and small & medium size products. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including LCD panels with touch function in automotive & avionics applications, in desktop monitor, notebook, tablet PC and smartphone applications and LCD TV. As a world’s top panel supplier, Innolux provides the most complete and flexible production lines: Fourteen TFT-LCD fabs and three touch sensor fabs located in Jhunan and Tainan in Taiwan; along with extensive assembly facilities in China, including in Ningbo, Nanjing, Foshan and Shanghai. Innolux Corporation (3481 TT) is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). The company’s 2018 unaudited consolidated revenue reached NT$279.4 billion. For more information, please visit www.innolux.com

About Emza Visual Sense

Emza Visual Sense Ltd. (Emza) designs, develops, manufactures and markets always-on, ultra-low-power, clever visual sensor solutions allowing for the wide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of applications. We enable computer manufacturers, appliance OEMs and IoT solution providers to make their products and systems smarter, in industries spanning Smart Home/Building, Consumer Electronics, Automotive and more. Our always-on WiseEye® platform – which integrates unique machine-learning trainable algorithms with a specialized CMOS sensor and AI SOC processor – sits at the edge of the Cloud to optimize data and bandwidth usage, maximize privacy and minimize latency and computing/storage costs. Emza is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Himax Technologies, Inc.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 2,922 patents granted and 575 patents pending approval worldwide as of December 31st, 2019. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

