WATER AND SHARK EXPANDS ITS SERVICES IN THE LEGAL SECTOR WITH WATER AND SHARK LEGAL AS ITS EXPERT LEGAL WING

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water and Shark have joined hands with young endowed Ms Kruti Bhavsar who is practising as an Advocate at the Bombay High Court and as a Counsel at the Supreme Court of India to set up Water And Shark Legal- A multidisciplinary law firm. At present, the firm operates from Mumbai and has associate offices across major cities. The functioning and administration of Water And Shark Legal shall be fully independent and the clients of Water And Shark International Inc. and /or any of its networked member firms and/ or any foreign law firms shall directly approach Water And Shark Legal for legal advice or services.Legal Expertise: A need of the hourSome business owners play with the risk and compromise on safeguarding their interests by not hiring legal service and legal advisory to avoid financial burdens and later end up into huge losses and legal difficulties. With the current market scenario, where the success rate and risks are equally high, Water and Shark Legal offers a complete legal road map to ensure your growth and minimize legal risks.The Founder’s words:CA.Harsh Patel, Founder & Global CEO -Water and Shark“Water And Shark is an idea and a vision and not just a company. I started my journey in 2012 with the objective of expanding worldwide and through various sectors and services. Many times, our clients faced legal challenges and therefore we recognized the need of having a dedicated legal service to protect the best interest of our clients. With the commencement of Water And Shark Legal, we have expanded our wing into the legal service sector and I believe that having legal experts on board shall ensure that every entrepreneur and corporate body put out their most confident feet in the market.What the Co-Founder and Managing Partner said:Advocate Kruti Bhavsar, Co-founder & Managing Partner -Water and Shark Legal“Law and Legal policies play a vital role in the growth and expansion of any business. Through our team of experts, we provide all legal solutions under one roof; from civil, criminal, banking litigation to documentation, policy and contract drafting, legal structuring and planning. Our aim is to ensure that we stay with our clients at every step they take and work hand in hand with corporates and entrepreneurs and be a part of their journey and act as their legal safeguard.”One must not forget that filing incorrect documents, entering into voidable contracts or following incompetent and unsafe ways can ruin your business:Legal service and an advisory is vital for businesses because “It’s always better to avoid legal problems rather than fixing them”Many business owners lack the necessary knowledge and experience to deal with different legal aspects of running a company. Business transactions involve different stages of negotiation, preparation of paperwork, and evaluations. Consulting a legal professional to deal with your business solutions can be very helpful in filing reports, securing legal protection and protecting your business interests.Also, with the increasing complexities in law and growing cross border transactions, it is necessary to have a legal expert on board to help you draft the best contracts and provide viable legal solutions to face legal challenges. A good lawyer ensures that his client’s business interests and legal rights are protected.Sometimes a business needs Corporate Restructuring, in order to make it more profitable and efficient. This involves the process of making changes in the composition of the company’s / firm’s one or more business portfolios in order to have a more profitable enterprise.Why Choose Us:Water And Shark Legal operate on the principle that a good law firm always provides practical, pragmatic and viable legal solutions which secure your pockets rather than burning a hole. Water And Shark Legal stand on a strong ethical and result oriented approach with the clients’ best interest being its core objective.



